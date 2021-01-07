The Snyder Cut is almost upon us, and soon fans will see whether all their effort was worth it. While we wait, several images have now been released from the upcoming director's cut version of Justice League featuring new looks at the villainous duo of Darkseid and Steppenwolf, as well as a moody black-and-white image of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry AKA Aquaman.

BREAKING: NEW LOOK AT STEPPENWOLF AND DARKSEID UXAS IN ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE #zacksnydersjusticeleaguepic.twitter.com/7juBqyLl3P — FAHEEM (@solinfinitives) January 6, 2021

The difference between the design of Steppenwolf for Snyder's version and the theatrical Justice League is stark and should tell you everything you need to know about the different approaches to the material. The version of Justice League that hit theaters back in 2017 was mauled by critics, with Snyder fans quickly calling for a cut of the movie to be released that brought to life the director's original vision, spawning one of the most passionate fan campaigns of all time. After battling for years on behalf of The Snyder Cut, long-time supporters of the filmmaker got their way, with a director's cut due to hit HBO Max as a four-part miniseries, with each episode being an hour long. This will then be followed by a version that combines the episodes into a four-hour movie epic.

The studio and Snyder are hoping to give us as many versions of The Snyder Cut as possible, with the director previously stating that he also plans to finish a monochrome version of the movie saying, "My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That to me is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience."

Snyder's take on the DC superhero team-up is expected to follow a similar outline to what audiences saw in theaters, which picks up following the death of Superman. Batman and Wonder Woman come together to recruit the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg in order to form the superhero team the Justice League and protect the world from both Darkseid and Steppenwolf and their army of Parademons, who seek the three Mother Boxes.

Since the announcement of The Snyder Cut, Snyder has revealed that his version will make several substantial changes, with the movie made up of very few newly filmed scenes alongside a lot of previously unseen footage. "A very small portion of the movie is the new stuff that I shot," Snyder recently revealed. "Like 80-something percent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects wise, and that's not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don't have visual effects. That part's really exciting and I can't wait for everyone to experience this giant scale adventure the way I intended everyone to experience it."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to feature Joe Manganiello reprising the role of Deathstroke, the arrival of Ray Porter as the tyrannical cosmic overlord Darkseid, a lot more of Cyborg's tragic story, Harry Lennix revealing himself as Martian Manhunter, and even the return of Jared Leto as the Joker. The studio has put a lot of effort and capital in allowing Snyder to finally realise his vision, with reshoots reportedly costing somewhere in the region of $70 million.

The Snyder Cut features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, and J. K. Simmons. The Snyder Cut is likely to be released on HBO Max sometime in March and is expected to be R-rated. These images come to us from Twitter users @solinfinitives and @thaMovieJamm.