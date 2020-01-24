The campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut continues. More than two years after the fact, many die-hard DC fans still want to see director Zack Snyder's original vision for Justice League out in the world. Whether or not that will ever happen remains to be seen, but Snyder continues to support the community who has supported him. Case in point, he's shared a poster for the Snyder Cut.

Taking to the social networking site Vero, which is where Zack Snyder does the majority of his social media posting, the filmmaker shared a fan-made post for the Snyder Cut of Justice League. It features the villain Darkseid, who would have been a big part of his movie, in the center, with Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg at the center. Snyder had this to say about it.

"Excited about the official VERO account showcasing fan created posters for 'Zack Snyder's JL' to celebrate the amazing talents of the dedicated fans who have shown so much support and creativity over the years. I've been going through my office trying to find some cool pieces of memorabilia from the film to give away to the artist that best captures the spirit of the movie. l will post the object in the coming days."

So it seems Snyder will be holding something of a contest. Whoever comes up with the best Justice League Snyder Cut poster will get a prize from the making of the movie. Snyder also included a link in his post that opens up a page full of additional fan posters. More than anything, this shows that conversation surrounding this movie won't completely die, at least not anytime soon.

Zack Snyder began production on Justice League very shortly after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters. Warner Bros. seemed blindsided by the reaction and that gave them cold feet heading into Snyder's next DC effort. Ultimately, they parted ways on the project and Joss Whedon (The Avengers) came in to oversee massive rewrites and reshoots. The end result was a Frankenstein's monster of both versions that ended up being a major critical disappointment. In the years since, Snyder has shared various Justice League teases of what his original vision would have entailed, and that has fueled desire from certain fans to see his cut.

Initially, there was some debate about whether or not the Snyder cut even existed. However, there has been plenty of confirmation from Jason Momoa and others who say they've seen it. They only question now is just how finished the cut is, as some have stated it would need quite a bit of visual effects work to be considered complete. For now, it doesn't seem as though Warner Bros. has any intention of letting Zack Snyder finish the movie either, so this remains a "what could have been" situation. Be sure to check out the poster, which was originally shared on Zack Snyder's Vero account.