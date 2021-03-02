We have some brand new posters for Zack Snyder's Justice League, this time in black and white. HBO Max is gearing up to release the fabled Snyder Cut later this month and the marketing machine is ramping up. In this case, we have a few new looks at the team gathered together as they get ready to face down Darkseid and Steppenwolf.

The Age of Heroes is upon us. 3.18.21 #SnyderCutpic.twitter.com/IPdKaNPVOh — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 2, 2021

The posters feature Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and Cyborg in various arrangements. In each case, they look very much like the heroes fans have come to expect in the DCEU. But instead of being bathed in color, the studio has opted to release this particular batch in black and white. This is, at least in part, because Zack Snyder intends to release a black and white version of the movie as well. Warner Bros. spent an extra $70 million or so to make this happen (on top of the original, massive $300 million budget). They might as well get their money's worth.

In addition to the posters, HBO Max has announced a partnership with Footaction as well as The Heroes Among Us fan sweepstakes. HBO Max and Footactio, as well as select Foot Locker flagship stores, have come together to create a limited edition artist series of t-shirts to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Zack Snyder's Justice League. Working with some of the biggest artists in the world of pop-culture today, such as Rob Zilla, Tracy Ching and Yuko Shimizu, Snyder is giving each artist the opportunity to create a unique interpretation of their favorite member of the superhero team in their style. Beginning March 11th with Batman, designed by Jacob Rochester, Footaction and Foot Locker will be releasing a limited quantity of each character shirt for one day only exclusively on footaction.com and select Foot Locker flagship stores throughout fan appreciation week.

An unprecedented cinematic event 🔥 Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres March 18 on HBO Max. #SnyderCutpic.twitter.com/pKxjkJgNbR — HBO Max (@hbomax) March 2, 2021

The Snyder Cut has been a long time coming. Fans began using the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on social media shortly after the movie's original theatrical release in November 2017. That version, largely the product of Joss Whedon, did not represent Snyder's original vision. Warner Bros. eventually relented and gave the filmmaker the resources he needed to make it happen. This version will clock in at four hours and contain a significant amount of new footage and drastic story changes. It's not a typical director's cut. This is something far more substantial.

Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on HBO Max on March 18. You can check out a full list of dates, as well as the artists, for the t-shirts. Be sure to check out the posters for yourself from the official Justice League Twitter account.