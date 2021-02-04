As predicted by director Zack Snyder himself, The Snyder Cut has officially been given an 'R' rating for "violence and some language," and to the surprise of absolutely nobody this has caused huge debate online. While some fans are now looking forward even more to Snyder's adult-oriented take on the DC superhero team, others cannot fathom why the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman need the addition of f-bombs and bloody violence.

Some are finding it baffling that, while some movies which could use an R-rating don't get one, the likes of the inspiring Justice League are the ones to push the boundaries.

March gives us #ComingToAmerica going from an R-rated original to a PG-13 sequel, plus #JusticeLeague moving from a PG-13 original to the #SnyderCut which will carry an R rating. Welcome to the Bizarro world of Streaming 2021. — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) February 3, 2021

For many, the addition of an R-rating for Zack Snyder's Justice League is the final straw, with some fans laying down some very specific scenarios that would have to happen before they subject their eyes and ears to The Snyder Cut.

I’ll tell you right now, I’d happily drop whatever I’m doing to watch the BRAVE & THE BOLD CARTOON, but you’d have to put a gun to my dog’s head to make me consider watching an R-rated Justice League movie. — Rev Odell Abner Dracula (@DellDracula) February 3, 2021

Snyder's adaptation of the world of DC has been met with mixed reaction since the very beginning, with many now considering The Snyder Cut to be indisputable evidence that the filmmaker's particular vision was always wrong for these characters. "Nothing says I fundamentally do not understand the Justice League like an R-rated Justice League," said one, with another echoing these sentiments; "So Zack Snyder's vision for A Justice League film is a 4 hour R-rated film."

Others though have reconciled with the fact, while Zack Snyder is not adapting the material as they would like, an R rated movie is all The Snyder Cut was ever going to be.

An R-rated JL movie is preposterous, but the whole point of Zack Snyder's Justice League is that it's ZACK SNYDER'S Justice League, and as much as he's shown he's entirely ill-fit for these characters, if you're gonna do Zach Snyder's Justice League then that's what it should be. https://t.co/n3mnYn5iWr — T-Minus 6 days to POWER PACK #3 (@PowerPackNation) February 3, 2021

Part of the R rating is due to the fact that Ben Affleck's Batman will reportedly use the f-word somewhere in the movie, with one no doubt accurately guessing exactly where it will occur.

Maybe at the end Bruce will say "I bought the fucking bank" or really some shitty dialogue that push it to R — Jean (@Aiorax) February 3, 2021

Of course, there are a lot of Snyder fans out there, who have leapt to the defence of the Batman V Superman director, arguing that the problem people have is with Snyder, not the R rating. Some have even used the failed George Miller Justice League project as an example.

I guarantee if George Miller made an R-Rated Justice League movie back in 2009, nobody would've said a goddamn thing. — Unphiltereddd {WandaPhil} #UsUnited (@Unphiltereddd) February 3, 2021

Many fans though have been more diplomatic, with one saying, "I can see both sides of this. One on hand, when the average person thinks "Justice League", they don't think R-Rated. On the other, it's also been 70 years since these characters were created and they have had some very dark storylines." Meanwhile, others have decided to paint a bleak picture of the future of comic book movies now that the likes of the Justice League have gone the restricted route.

Imagine in 2034 when every CBM is R-Rated and there are no superhero movies for kids. We are raising a generation of supervillains I tell ya — Royal Stag Films (@RoyalStagFilms1) February 3, 2021

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

The Snyder Cut features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon. The Snyder Cut is now scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. The R-rating was first revealed by Film Ratings.com.

1) I wonder why they even bother with the MPAA when they're not releasing it in theaters?



2) In the streaming era, I bet studios will be less hesitant to make R-rated movies because kids won't have to trick a human into selling them a ticket at the risk of fines to watch it. https://t.co/HJyG0U0vf6 — Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) February 3, 2021

Don’t tell me that in live-action this wouldn’t be rated R... pic.twitter.com/g4dxjy5jyp — Michael Sacal (@MichaelSacal) February 4, 2021

I mean I like DC's dark tone, but I don't like R violence, I mean it's a superhero film, based on a superhero comic I was reading as a kid, a bit bad language is okay, but violence like slicing ppl in half(snyder said), I don't like it, call me a kid, idc, it's just my opinion — Nate Rodriguez (@NateRod96128399) February 3, 2021

Like batman v superman pic.twitter.com/k5J5IHJJZx — Dusa (@mama_dusa) February 3, 2021

Nothing says I fundamentally do not understand the Justice League like an R-rated Justice League. https://t.co/zSqQ9PuLVP — Tim Demeter (@quixotim) February 3, 2021

So Zack Snyder's vision for A Justice League film is a 4 hour R-rated film pic.twitter.com/xmOw3qCSKp — Tom - Pop Cult Pod on YT (@Pop_Cult_Pod) February 3, 2021

people couldn't stop whining about "dark and gritty" so he doubled down, I'd do the same



of course the "kids can't watch it" argument is stupid: it'll be violent and very stupid - that's exactly what kids love, that's what I was watching when I was 12 https://t.co/76Wn0B1GbV — 🎃⚰️Gleb Melnikov, CEO of Halloween⚰️🎃 (@GlebMelnikov8) February 3, 2021