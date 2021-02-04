As predicted by director Zack Snyder himself, The Snyder Cut has officially been given an 'R' rating for "violence and some language," and to the surprise of absolutely nobody this has caused huge debate online. While some fans are now looking forward even more to Snyder's adult-oriented take on the DC superhero team, others cannot fathom why the likes of Superman and Wonder Woman need the addition of f-bombs and bloody violence.
Some are finding it baffling that, while some movies which could use an R-rating don't get one, the likes of the inspiring Justice League are the ones to push the boundaries.
For many, the addition of an R-rating for Zack Snyder's Justice League is the final straw, with some fans laying down some very specific scenarios that would have to happen before they subject their eyes and ears to The Snyder Cut.
Snyder's adaptation of the world of DC has been met with mixed reaction since the very beginning, with many now considering The Snyder Cut to be indisputable evidence that the filmmaker's particular vision was always wrong for these characters. "Nothing says I fundamentally do not understand the Justice League like an R-rated Justice League," said one, with another echoing these sentiments; "So Zack Snyder's vision for A Justice League film is a 4 hour R-rated film."
Others though have reconciled with the fact, while Zack Snyder is not adapting the material as they would like, an R rated movie is all The Snyder Cut was ever going to be.
Part of the R rating is due to the fact that Ben Affleck's Batman will reportedly use the f-word somewhere in the movie, with one no doubt accurately guessing exactly where it will occur.
Of course, there are a lot of Snyder fans out there, who have leapt to the defence of the Batman V Superman director, arguing that the problem people have is with Snyder, not the R rating. Some have even used the failed George Miller Justice League project as an example.
Many fans though have been more diplomatic, with one saying, "I can see both sides of this. One on hand, when the average person thinks "Justice League", they don't think R-Rated. On the other, it's also been 70 years since these characters were created and they have had some very dark storylines." Meanwhile, others have decided to paint a bleak picture of the future of comic book movies now that the likes of the Justice League have gone the restricted route.
In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.
The Snyder Cut features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon. The Snyder Cut is now scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. The R-rating was first revealed by Film Ratings.com.