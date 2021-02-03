Director Zack Snyder himself believed that his cut of Justice League, dubbed The Snyder Cut, would receive an R-rating, and he was right! Zack Snyder's Justice League has now officially been rated 'R' for "violence and some language," as well as being given the alternate title of Justice League: The Snyder Cut. It was previously announced that Batman will indeed be dropping at least one F bomb in this HBO Max original, which will stream this March with the possibility of also screening in select movie theaters across the country.

Zack Snyder has been hinting at the substantial differences between his version of Justice League and what audiences saw in theaters, with the filmmaker predicting that The Snyder Cut would nab a "Restricted" rating. "Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R - that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder foretold. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut...There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

The movie is expected to feature "a solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage," so expect something very different to what replacement director Joss Whedon produced back in 2017. The Snyder Cut will reportedly include Joe Manganiello in the role of Deathstroke, the arrival of Ray Porter as the tyrannical cosmic overlord Darkseid, a lot more of Cyborg's tragic story, Harry Lennix revealing himself as Martian Manhunter, and even the return of Jared Leto as the Joker, who's "road-weary" look was recently teased in an obscured, haunting new image.

The Snyder Cut is expected to follow a similar plot to Justice League, with a newly released synopsis making clear some of the changes; "In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon. The Snyder Cut is now scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. This comes to courtesy of Film Ratings.