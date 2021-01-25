Ray Fisher will still promote Zack Snyder's Justice League despite his falling out with Warner Bros. and DC. The former Cyborg actor came out against Joss Whedon over the summer of 2020, accusing the director of unprofessional behavior during the Justice League reshoots. Specifically, Fisher says Whedon was "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," on the set. WarnerMedia launched an independent investigation about the actor's claims shortly after.

Joss Whedon was not the only one who Ray Fisher publicly spoke out about. Fisher accused Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada, the DC Films president, of inappropriate behavior and claimed that they were attempting to tamper with the WarnerMedia investigation. The actor later said he would never work under any project that Hamada is behind, which caused the studio to drop him from The Flash movie, where he was going to cameo as Cyborg. After all of this, Fisher still plans on promoting Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is set to premiere on HBO Max in March. Fisher had this to say when asked about promoting the movie.

"There's no way you can stop me from doing press for Zack Snyder's Justice League. There's no way. So, what that all looks like, as far as the logistics and health and how those things get handled? Like I said, I don't know that just yet. But, I expect that there will be some sort of significant promotion, in some way. I can't imagine a movie that has been as anticipated as this, not going the distance they can to promote [it.] Unless, there's something else going on behind the scenes."

Zack Snyder has already stated that there will be a proper promotional campaign for his new version of Justice League. However, he said that Warner Bros. needed to finish their promotional campaign with Wonder Woman 1984 first. That sequel opened in theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day. And, as of yesterday, it has been taken off of the streaming service, which means that the Justice League promotion could be starting up soon.

As with most promotion these days, the Justice League campaign will likely be made up of Zoom interviews with the director and cast. As of this writing, it has not been confirmed who will, or will not, take part in promoting the movie, though it seems like the entire cast has been in Zack Snyder's corner since the beginning. It would not be surprising to see the whole cast reunite virtually to promote the movie, and HBO Max at the same time.

Ray Fisher has been a vocal supporter of Zack Snyder's Justice League since the start. In the original version of the movie, Cyborg's part was greatly expanded. All of that fell by the wayside when Joss Whedon and the studio started tampering with the movie after Snyder left. For now, we'll just have to wait and see how the promotional campaign rolls out and whether or not Fisher will take part. Ray Fisher's comments were originally obtained by Reddit.