Since the surprise announcement of The Snyder Cut, fans have been wondering what exactly will be different about the director's initial vision. As has been the case for some time, Zack Snyder is continuing to answer fan questions about what changes we can expect from his cut of Justice League, and now we know a specific visual that will be adjusted and reverted back to what Snyder had wanted.

Zack Snyder was asked whether he would be "changing the color grading red sky" that bears down on our heroes come the Justice League finale, to which Snyder replied with a succinct and simple "yes". It has been clarified previously by the movie's cinematographer Fabian Wagner that the final act of the movie that was released in theaters was given a red sky after Snyder's departure, but by the sounds of it, the director intends to change this to the blue that he had always imagined. If you would like a taste of what The Snyder Cut blue-hued sky will look like, it featured very briefly in the first Justice League trailer.

Allegedly, Snyder's reason for taking things back to blue is that he wants to save the red for what audiences understood it to be originally, which is associated with the villain Darkseid. No doubt this is just the first of many changes that Snyder will be making to the superhero team-up adventure, with the likes of Martian Manhunter, The Atom, and even Green Lantern all said to be making appearances.

As well as answering queries, Snyder has been very vocal in his gratitude towards fans for getting The Snyder Cut released saying, "I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."

The excitement to see the alternate version is shared amongst the studio heads as well as the fans, with Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS, and truTV saying "When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way. Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans, and HBO Max."

This was echoed by Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, Warner Media Entertainment, and Direct-To-Consumer, who again cited the fans as the reason why the decision to release The Snyder Cut was made. "Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," he said. "Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

The Snyder Cut is due for release on HBO Max sometime in 2021. This comes to us from Reddit User BeenTryin.