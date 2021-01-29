The wait is finally over! Director Zack Snyder has now revealed the official release date for his cut of Justice League, with the filmmaker sharing several posters for the movie on social media, each of which confirms Zack Snyder's Justice League will start streaming on March 18, 2021.

Justice League will be available on HBO Max and is being released as a nearly four-hour long movie, rather than in episodic format as was previously reported. The posters each show a Justice League symbol amid a landscape of destruction, with Snyder leaving a different caption for each image: Fallen, Risen, and Reborn. No doubt these captions are a comment on the emergence of The Snyder Cut, as well as the on-screen journey of the Justice League.

The original, theatrically released, Joss Whedon version of Justice League was mauled critically back in 2017, with Zack Snyder fans quickly calling for a cut of the movie to be released that brought to life the director's original vision. Spawning one of the most passionate fan campaigns of all time, long-time supporters of Snyder eventually got their way, with The Snyder Cut now due to hit HBO Max in a few months' time. The studio and director are planning to give us as many versions of The Snyder Cut as possible, with Snyder recently stating that he also plans to finish a monochrome version of the movie saying, "My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That to me is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience."

Snyder's take is expected to follow a similar outline to what audiences saw in theaters, which picks up following the death of Superman, who is killed by Doomsday during the finale of Snyder's previous DC outing, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. With the world in mourning, Batman and Wonder Woman come together to recruit the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg in order to form the superhero team the Justice League and protect the world from Darkseid and his army of Parademons, who seek the three all-powerful Mother Boxes.

Over the last few months though, Snyder has revealed that his version will make several substantial changes, as well as feature "a solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage". The Snyder Cut is set to feature Joe Manganiello reprising the role of Deathstroke, the arrival of Ray Porter as the tyrannical cosmic overlord Darkseid, a lot more of Cyborg's tragic story, Harry Lennix revealing himself as Martian Manhunter, and even the return of Jared Leto as the Joker. The studio has put a lot of effort and capital in allowing Snyder to finally realise his vision, with reshoots reportedly costing somewhere in the region of $70 million.

The Snyder Cut features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon. Once again for those in the back, The Snyder Cut is now scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. This comes to courtesy of Zack Snyder's official Twitter account.