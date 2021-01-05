Last year, fans of the filmmaker Zack Snyder were overjoyed to learn that WarnerMedia would be releasing the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League on HBO Max in 2021. Some time later, it was announced that Snyder would be conducting reshoots for fresh scenes that are to be added to Zack Snyder's Justice League, which would cost Warner something around the rumored tune of $70 million. In a new interview, Snyder revealed that most of the film will comprise of what he shot before 2020.

"A very small portion of the movie is the new stuff that I shot. Like 80-something percent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects wise, and that's not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don't have visual effects. That part's really exciting and I can't wait for everyone to experience this giant scale adventure the way I intended everyone to experience it."

Many rumors had been swirling regarding the nature of the reshoots that Snyder was conducting in 2020. The most significant news was that Jared Leto was part of the reshoots where he would be reprising his role as Joker. According to Snyder, the reason why he did not need to reshoot too much material was that right from the beginning, he had shot Justice League in two ways, one according to what the studio wanted, and one that was close to his personal vision.

"First of all, let's just clarify, there's like two bits that I added. One bit that I had really sort of hoped to shoot in post but never got the chance to and then one, that scene, with Jared. This whole little piece with Jared. The truth is, the rest of the four hours of the movie are really just what I shot. The truth is I was in a struggle with the studio, you know and famously we had a lot of stuff we had to do, and make it funny, and all that stuff. I just kind of, in a slightly subversive way, just kept also doing my thing at the same time so I would have, what I believed would be closer to what I wanted to do without any influence. I always try to shoot that way anyway. I always try to shoot what I think is right. Putting the movie back together was like an archaeologist, pulling all the pieces, what I had, what I had shot, and what would never have seen the light of day even though I had shot it."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The four-part miniseries will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in March.