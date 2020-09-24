It has been revealed how much Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to cost, and it is much more than originally expected. The Snyder Cut, as it became known, represents the filmmaker's original vision for the DC superhero team-up, which will finally be making its way to HBO Max next year as a four-part miniseries. To make this happen, it is going to set the studio back quite a bit.

It was recently reported that Ben Affleck, Henry Cavil, Gal Gadot and even Ray Fisher are expected to return next month for a week of reshoots. Henry Cavill has since said he won't be returning with the group. It was originally reported that no additional photography would be taking place. Not only that, but Fisher is in the middle of a huge dispute with Warner Bros. right now involving Joss Whedon and his on-set behavior during the Justice League reshoots. But included in one of these reports was a $70 million figure, which is said to be what the studio is shelling out for The Snyder Cut. That could, on its own, make for a relatively expensive movie. The budget for Joker was said to be around $55 million, for the sake of example.

The budget will go to, not only reshoots, but finishing a great deal of visual effects work, editing and additional post-production touches to complete the four-hour superhero epic. While there was much debate surrounding the existence of The Snyder Cut ahead of the announcement earlier this year, it isn't as though Warner Bros. just had a finished movie sitting on a shelf. It has been described as a car with no doors, paint or paneling. What existed was not theater-ready by any stretch of the imagination. It was an in-progress cut that needed a lot of work.

Zack Snyder originally began filming Justice League shortly after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, only to depart the project just months before its release. Joss Whedon then stepped in, overseeing massive rewrites and reshoots that dramatically altered Snyder's original vision. It also inflated the budget, said to be in the $300 million range, all told. So the fact that Warner Bros. is investing another $70 million to turn this into an HBO Max miniseries is truly telling. It speaks volumes about the level of demand that had been built up online over the years.

The Snyder Cut will see many changes. The villain Darkseid will be included. We will see Superman in his black suit. Cyborg will be more of a focal point. Steppenwolf is getting a major makeover. And there will undoubtedly be plenty of surprises in store. Especially with a four-hour runtime. The trailer released during DC FanDome offered our best look yet at what is coming down the pipeline. Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to arrive sometime in 2021, though no specific date has been set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Wrap.