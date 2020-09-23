It looks like Zack Snyder may have gotten his original wish. Back when the Snyder Cut of Justice League was officially announced, it was revealed that the movie's cast would be available for additional voice work only. Warner Bros. apparently wasn't into the idea of paying to bring back Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, or Ray Fisher's Cyborg. However, Snyder may have been able to persuade the studio otherwise.

According to a new report, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Henry Cavill will be on set for about a week for Justice League reshoots. Nothing was said about Jason Momoa's Aquaman or Ezra Miller's The Flash. Fisher's Cyborg character was always going to have a larger story arc in Snyder's original vision for the movie, but that all changed when Joss Whedon was brought on board in 2017. The movie went through extensive rewrites and lengthy reshoots that reportedly completely changed the tone of what Snyder wanted.

Joss Whedon allegedly chose to remove a lot of Ray Fisher's scenes and apparently did not have the collaborative attitude on the set like Zack Snyder had. There was a lot of pressure to get Justice League done right, and jobs were on the line. According to sources, this led to a tense vibe on the set, which reportedly included Whedon being tough on the actors. This is something that Fisher has been speaking about publicly for months now, accusing the director of "gross" and "abusive" behavior on the set. He went on to attack DC's Geoff Johns and Jon Berg too.

Warner Bros. opened up an internal investigation to look into Ray Fisher's allegations, which have since gained the support of Jason Momoa. The studio has gone back to say that Fisher is not cooperating with their investigators, which the actor has vehemently denied on social media, even going forward to provide text message screenshots to back his claims. As all of this is going on, Fisher is still in talks to join Ezra Miller in the long-awaited standalone movie for The Flash, along with brand-new reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder has not confirmed that Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Henry Cavill will be back for Justice League reshoots, but one can imagine that he will soon. The director has been very open about the entire situation and has kept fan hope alive by teasing his cut of the movie for over two years. Nobody, including the director himself, ever though that Warner Bros. would come back and offer him more money to finish his original vision. But, that's exactly what happened and the results will stream exclusively on HBO Max in four chunks. At this time, there is no official release date. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Henry Cavill are returning for Justice League reshoots.