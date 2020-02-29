Zack Snyder will not let his cut of Justice League go. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement is currently at fever pitch after the director conducted a fan-made poster contest for the movie, which he had dubbed, Zack Snyder's Justice League. Snyder has since chosen the winners and unveiled the grand prize, which will either get his fans really excited, or frustrated. The director has confirmed that his cut of the movie does indeed exist and that it needs some extra work to make it to the finish line.

Zack Snyder promised the winner of his fan-made poster contest a piece of Justice League memorabilia, and he has delivered on that promise, though it isn't exactly what anyone would have initially thought of. Snyder has introduced the grand prize on social media, which is a film slate for possible reshoots to complete his Justice League. You can read what it says on the slate award below.

"Please extend to the bearer of this slate the right to pass all security protocols and the permission to operate this motion picture scene and sync marker on the set of any additional photography for the motion picture known as Zack Snyder's Justice League in the unlikely and purely speculative even that such photography is needed."

The front of the slate even teases who may be in the scene that will be shot, hinting that Martian Manhunter is being brought into the mix. Zack Snyder says the scene is, 'someting cool with Batman, Superman, Lois or Martian Manhunter.' He then goes on to say about the take: 'However many it takes to get it awesome.' This indicates that he needs two new scenes, one featuring Clark, Bruce and Lois, and another featuring Martian Manhunter, a character that wasn't in the Joss Whedon cut of the movie.

But let's face facts. The Justice League fan-made poster contest winner might end up getting their hopes up, along with the thousands of people participating in the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. However, Zack Snyder's language on the trophy doesn't confirm nor deny that any reshoots will occur. He says, "unlikely and purely speculative" when talking about possible reshoots. In the end, this will fuel more speculation, while making some DC fans frustrated at the same time. There is a hugely unsubstantiated rumor flying around this morning that Warner Bros. has offered Zack Snyder $10 million to finish the Snyder Cut, though the director was seeking quite a bit more than that. Some still believe that the Snyder Cut will be part of the big HBO Max streaming launch this May.

Frustration is a common feeling when it comes to Justice League. The movie came out over two years ago now and was bashed by fans and critics. Since Zack Snyder had to leave the project right before reshoots, many fans blame Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon for tampering with Snyder's original vision. The crusade to release the Snyder Cut has been going on ever since the final cut hit theaters and it is still gaining momentum as the director continues to tease without really delivering anything except speculation. It's important to note that the studio has not revealed any plans to put the movie out.

As Zack Snyder continues to tease fans about his version of Justice League seeing the light of day, there is outside speculation that it will come out and sooner rather than later. The HBO Max streaming platform launches in May and they have the streaming rights to the DC and Warner Bros. movies, which means, in theory, they could put out Zack Snyder's Justice League. While Warner Bros. probably, and understandably, doesn't want to pump more money into it, HBO may want to fund the remainder in order to boost their profile. For now, it all remains a mystery that Snyder loves teasing. You can see the film slate award below, thanks to the Snyder Cut Twitter account.

