Zack Snyder has confirmed that the Justice League reshoots will only add about 4 or 5 more minutes of footage. Speculation has been off the charts with Snyder reuniting with a lot of the cast, and newcomers, including Jared Leto's Joker. However, it does not look like the 4-hour runtime of the Snyder Cut will be greatly changed by the additional photography, which is the exact opposite of how the original theatrical version of the movie ended up when Joss Whedon took over.

In a new interview, Zack Snyder clarified some misunderstanding around the ?tag/snyder-cut/|Justice League Snyder Cut reshoots. "In the end, it's gonna probably be about four minutes or five minutes of additional photography," Snyder said. "In the four hours that is Justice League, it is four minutes." When compared to the mammoth 4-hour runtime, Snyder is right, that's not a whole lot of additional footage. But, he has not revealed what said footage will add to his narrative. The four or five minutes could go a long way in getting Snyder's vision down to how he has seen it for years.

Zack Snyder also confirmed that Jared Leto is returning as Joker for his Justice League. "It is true," said Snyder when asked about Leto joining the cast, before adding, "I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool; but also in this, I'm not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. So he's made some... he's a road-weary Joker, I guess that's a way of saying it." It seems that Joker will have gone through some things in his life when we next see him on the screen.

As for getting Jared Leto on board for Justice League, Zack Snyder revealed that it was quite easy. The director revealed that it had been his idea to include Leto's Joker all the way back at the beginning. "So when I told him it was a thing that I'd been kicking around in my head for quite a while I feel like he just kinda warmed up to the idea that was kind of an inevitable thing that kinda of has to happen," said Snyder. "I am grateful and I am forever in debt to his kindness for doing it."

DC fans have been really excited to see Zack Snyder return to Justice League after all of these years. Warner Bros. came back to him and asked if he'd be willing to return, to which he said yes. Now, it seems like they could be forging a new relationship, which could see more DC projects from Snyder down the line at some point. You can check out the interview with Zack Snyder above, thanks to the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel.