Joe Manganiello is returning as Deathstroke for Zack Snyder's Justice League. The actor appeared during the Verizon 5G League of Legends: Wild Rift Invitational on Twitch yesterday sporting a haircut that looks a lot like the one he had for 2017's Justice League. When recently asked about possibly returning, Manganiello played coy and said, "If I was a part of [Zack Snyder's Justice League], that wouldn't be my place to announce that. That would be Zack's place. So, whether or not that's happening, that is an answer that is below my NDA level, or whatever you wanna call it."

According to sources close to the Justice League reshoots, Joe Manganiello is back as Deathstroke. He previously appeared in the post-credit scene of the original 2017 movie, and fans were left wondering what was going to happen next. The actor clearly enjoyed the role and was looking forward to exploring it further, possibly in Ben Affleck's version of The Batman. However, after Justice League came out, the wheels fell off at Warner Bros.

Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg) was shown alongside Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke during the post-credit scene, as they were planning to create their own crew, aka Legion of Doom, to take down Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Superman, and The Flash. It has been confirmed that Manganiello was supposed to have a larger role in Justice League, though that all changed when Joss Whedon came on board to oversee the original reshoots. As for what new details this will bring, that has not been revealed at this time.

So far, it is believed that everybody except Jason Momoa and Henry Cavill have returned for the Justice League reshoots under the direction of Zack Snyder. The director was even able to get Jared Leto back to portray his unhinged version of the Joker, who did not get a fair shot during the making of 2016's Suicide Squad. So far, the reactions have been mixed about seeing him return for Justice League, but Snyder has a lot of time to make up for since this will be cut into a 4-hour miniseries for HBO Max.

It is also believed that Warner Bros. kicked Zack Snyder down an additional $70 million to conduct the Justice League reshoots, which is a lot of cash for a movie that was already made and tanked at the box office. Regardless, the studio knows how big this event is going to be and how much extra attention it will bring to HBO Max in the process. Zack Snyder fans are the main reason this is happening at all, and the director, along with the studio know that all too well, so it's going to be very interesting to see how this all pans out when all is said and done. The Wrap was the first to report on Joe Manganiello reprising Deathstroke in Zack Snyder's Justice League.