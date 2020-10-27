Zack Snyder's Justice League has kicked off its reshoots. Snyder is getting the chance to make his original vision for the DC superhero team-up whole, which is something he certainly didn't get to do the first time around in 2017. Warner Bros. and HBO Max are giving him the financial resources he needs to bring the fabled Snyder Cut to life. That includes shooting some new scenes and, as Snyder revealed on Twitter, additional filming is getting underway.

Taking to Twitter, Zack Snyder shared an image of a clapperboard with the Justice League logo on it. The filmmaker didn't provide a caption with the photo but this made it quite clear that reshoots are about to get underway, if they aren't already. Cast members such as Ben Affleck (Batman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Amber Heard (Mera) will participate. It was also recently confirmed that Jared Leto's Joker, who we haven't seen since Suicide Squad, will be shooting additional footage during the reshoots as well. Plus, Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke will get a little more time on screen.

As far as who won't be there, Henry Cavill previously revealed that he won't be suiting back up as Superman. Cavill is busy shooting The Witcher season 2 for Netflix at the moment. His status as the Man of Steel has been in doubt ever since Justice League first hit theaters back in 2017, as he hasn't returned to the role since. Though Cavill has expressed a desire to return.

Originally, it was said Zack Snyder wouldn't be shooting any additional material. A very rough assembly cut of the movie that became known as the Snyder Cut existed but it needed a tremendous amount of work. Tons of visual effects work and editing was needed as it was far from release-ready. Somewhere along the way, Warner Bros. decided to pony up a lot of extra money for the project, allowing Snyder to do reshoots. It is said that the studio is spending around $70 million to finish the movie, which will be released as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max next year.

When filming originally took place, Zack Snyder departed the director's chair following a family tragedy. Joss Whedon (The Avengers) was brought in to oversee significant rewrites and reshoots on the movie. What ultimately was released in 2017 did not represent Snyder's vision, as the filmmaker has made quite clear in the ensuing years. Snyder has said he won't use any footage that was shot by Whedon in his new cut.

There will be many changes in the Snyder Cut and lots more for fans to digest, as it will be close to four-hours long. For one, Darkseid will make an appearance after first being teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. With reshoots happening, who knows what surprises Snyder has in store. Zack Snyder's Justice League does not yet have a premiere date set but it will debut on HBO Max sometime in 2021. Be sure to check out the new set photo from Zack Snyder's Twitter.