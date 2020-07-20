Zack Snyder is teasing new Justice League footage coming this week. The director is hard at work on compiling his original vision of the controversial movie after two years of fans campaigning for Warner Bros. to release it. With 2020 being a bit of a letdown, news of the Snyder Cut officially happening was exactly what some comic book fans needed to hear, while also starting a whole new director's cut movement in the process. With that being said, aside from a ton of images, Snyder has only teased a tiny bit of footage on social media.

In a new interview, Zack Snyder was asked about his cut of Justice League. It's the week of San Diego Comic-Con, which is still taking place this year, albeit virtually. With DC running their own event in August, most people figured we wouldn't see anything from Snyder's upcoming cut of the movie. However, it looks like the director is still in the Comic-Con mindset. He says, "I may show a clip. And it is a small clip... It may be a small clip, And also maybe there's another tiny little announcement, just a little thing, for the fans. The clip is... that's gonna be fun."

It certainly sounds like Zack Snyder is going to give us another tiny tease of his Justice League. While the clip is going to be "small," DC fans more than likely don't really care. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has waited for so long that waiting a bit longer for more footage isn't that big of a deal. As for what the announcement is that Snyder talked about, that is anyone's guess at the moment, but thankfully we don't have to wait too much longer to figure out what it is.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream exclusively on HBO Max early next year. So far, we've only seen a tiny sliver of footage featuring Gal Gadot's Diana Prince as she discovers the history of Darkseid and the motherboxes. Snyder claims that he still has not seen the theatrical version of Justice League, which isn't too surprising. He has teased that his cut will be longer, and now he believes that it might even be longer than he originally anticipated. He had this to say.

"I have famously teased the runtime at... 214 minutes... Now in its current state, it's going to end up being longer than that yet. So exciting to be bringing all this new material to the fans - they get to see all these crazy and awesome new sequences, and I think that's going to be really exciting for everyone."

Zack Snyder's Justice League sounds like it is going to be very epic in scope. It will be interesting to see how everything goes since he won't be doing any reshoots with the original cast, though it's believed that they will all come in for voiceovers, or at the very least, just Ray Fisher. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what happens when the movie finally drops. You can check out the interview with Zack Snyder below, thanks to the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel.