Zack Snyder has revealed his original plans for including Green Lantern in Justice League, and it would have even involved bringing back Ryan Reynolds. Back in February, there were rumors of Reynolds reprising the role for Zack Snyder's Justice League after it was reported that the ending featured a mind-blowing cameo from a superhero character. At the time, Reynolds debunked the rumors by denying his involvement on Twitter.

It's not me," Ryan Reynolds stated. "But what a cool pirate flag to cameo as Hal. Maybe it's another GL? But for me, the suit stays in the closet. I mean, computer."

Though a return to the green suit for the Snyder Cut wasn't in the cards for Reynolds, it turns out the idea wasn't outside the realm of possibility. Speaking about the four-hour cut with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder divulged an unused idea he had for how to include Green Lantern in Justice League. His idea would have been to introduce the Green Lantern Corps, which is comprised of multiple Green Lanterns - and that would have included Ryan's Hal Jordan. As Snyder explains:

"There was another idea I had for the Green Lantern that wasn't Ryan, and so I thought that if we had gone down this path of Green Lantern, I would have had to have Ryan as the additional Lantern. Filling out the Lantern Corps a little bit more than say just one Green Lantern."

He might not be in it, but Reynolds is looking forward to seeing the Snyder Cut. Ahead of its premiere, the actor will first revisit his performance in the original Green Lantern movie in honor of St. Patrick's Day. On Twitter, Reynolds wrote: "Excited to see the Snyder Cut. But ahead of its debut - and with the aid of a good amount of [Aviation Gin] - tonight at 6pm EST I'll do something I've never done: actually watch Green Lantern. Happy #StPatricksDay."

Because so much footage from the original Justice League was left on the cutting room floor, very little new footage had to be shot for the Snyder Cut. One actor who did get the call from Snyder to appear in the Snyder Cut is Jared Leto, who shot new scenes as the Joker for the new movie. In the trailer, the Joker's "We live in a society" line stood out as one of the most memorable moments, and in his THR interview, Snyder credits Leto for coming up with the line himself on the set.

"We went back and forth a bit, and I'll give Jared credit for that little ad-lib there, because it was really, really beautiful," Snyder said.

Along with Leto's Joker, Zack Snyder's Justice League also feature Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Some of the other featured villains include Ray Porter as Darkseid and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on Thursday, March 18, on HBO Max. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.