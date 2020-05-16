Zack Snyder reportedly screened his cut of Justice League earlier this year. Does this mean that the Snyder Cut is finally going to see the light of day? It's been over two years since Warner Bros. released Justice League and hardcore DC fans have been begging for the Snyder Cut ever since. There have been debates as to whether or not it really exists for just as long, but the director keeps teasing that it does with a wealth of behind-the-scenes images and video. Snyder has even confirmed to fans that his cut isn't just a myth.

According to a source close to the situation, Zack Snyder screened his cut of Justice League "in the first quarter of 2020, with executives from DC in attendance." The source continued and notes, "something is happening with Snyder's cut of the film, and discussions are currently underway." We have heard news similar to this for two years now and have yet to see anything come out of it, so for now, this is nothing more than a rumor. However, there appears to be another source who can confirm that the screening really took place on February 6th, 2020.

The Snyder Cut screening rumors do come at an interesting time though. HBO Max is preparing to debut at the end of the month and there have been other rumors suggesting that a Justice League teaser is going to be attached at launch. That news comes from a random Facebook user who used the term "escape goat" in his scoop, so take that however you want. The HBO Max speculation has been going on for quite a while now, without any definitive proof from Warner Bros. or Zack Snyder. With that being said, the upcoming streaming platform would be the perfect place for the Snyder Cut to end up.

As for whether or not the Snyder Cut of Justice League is even watchable, there have been a few sources claiming that it is, even with missing VFX. Stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart claims to have colleagues who have seen the Snyder Cut and call it "absolutely golden." Comic books superfan Kevin Smith has also heard from sources that Zack Snyder's cut of the movie is good to go. Snyder confirmed his cut was real years ago and has continued to tease a release on social media for just as long.

Weeks after the reported screening of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the director held a contest for fans to create a poster. So, there seems to be evidence that something could be happening, though it's unclear if the world's current state of affairs has set any of this activity back. Will HBO Max soar to greatness with the release of the Snyder Cut at launch? DC fans can only hope and continue to be patient at the moment, but it appears that something is happening behind-the-scenes. Heroic Hollywood was the first to report on the Snyder Cut screening.