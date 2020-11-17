We have a new look at Steppenwolf from Zack Snyder's Justice League. It was exactly three years ago today that Justice League was released in theaters. Snyder decided to celebrate the occasion, and more so his upcoming version of the DC Comics adaptation, with a new black and white trailer, as well as this new image of the villainous character. The image gives us our best look yet at the redesign, which is quite a bit different than what audiences saw when the movie first hit theaters.

A new look at Steppenwolf in Zack Snyder’s ‘JUSTICE LEAGUE’ has been released.



Zack Snyder shared the image on the social networking site Vero. It was released in anticipation of the new trailer, in addition to hyping up a live event the filmmaker held. As we can see, Steppenwolf has been given a major makeover, boasting new armor and a menacing look. Many fans took issue with the villains' look in 2017's Justice League. The character, played by Ciaran Hinds, was changed dramatically by Joss Whedon, who took over after Snyder originally left the project. Whedon's rewrites and reshoots significantly changed the creative direction of the project. Steppenwolf's look included.

Several questions remain in regards to how Steppenwolf will be utilized in The Snyder Cut. In the version of the movie that is currently available, he is the primary antagonist. However, Darkseid, who had been teased in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, will appear in Zack Snyder's version, which will be released as a miniseries on HBO Max next year. Another important note is that Snyder says we've only seen roughly a quarter of what will end up in his version, when all's said and done. That means we could see a whole lot more of Steppenwolf, even with Darkseid making his way into the DCEU fold.

Justice League was met with mixed reactions upon its original release. The superhero flick was a financial disaster for Warner Bros., in large part due to the massive $300 million budget that resulted from the extensive reshoots. Following its release, fans began to ask the studio to "release the Snyder Cut" online. The campaign was unrelenting. Ultimately, it resulted in Zack Snyder returning to finish what he started. Warner Bros. is said to be shelling out around $70 million to complete the project. The hope seems to be that it will help bring in subscribers to HBO Max, which is competing with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ in the streaming game.

Part of the budget involved a week of reshoots, which brought back Ben Affleck as Batman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amber Heard as Mera and more. Jared Leto's Joker also joined in on the fun, which was quite the surprise, since he wasn't featured in the original movie. Henry Cavill did not return as Superman for the reshoots. Zack Snyder's Justice League does not yet have a release date set but it will arrive sometime in 2021 on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the new photo for yourself, which was originally shared on Zack Snyder's Vero.