Zack Snyder has shared the first official look at the redesign of the main villain from his upcoming Justice League cut, Steppenwolf. The filmmaker published a low-resolution image of the character on his Vero account and has promised fans that the hi-res version will be a thing to behold.

"Just working today pulled this out of the editorial sorry he's Low resolution but I've seen him in all his hi-Rez glory and he's a thing to behold ￼￼￼ quick question... how many [email protected]*ks do you think he gives ￼???"

Steppenwolf has already made an appearance in the 2017 theatrical version of Justice League, and it is clear that the version of the character Snyder intends to introduce will be very different, at least in terms of looks.

While the earlier version of Steppenwolf was also composed entirely of CGI, his appearance was similar to that of a very large human wearing battle armor. On the other hand, the image shared by Snyder depicts a much more alien being, with massive shoulders and arms, and a spiky, horned appearance.

Fans have inevitably compared this new version of Steppenwolf with the version of Doomsday Snyder introduced in Batman V Superman, who was criticized for looking too much like a generic movie troll rather than the villain from Superman comics. It remains to be seen whether the live-action version of Snyder's Steppenwolf will turn out to be better than the one that appeared in the theatrical release of Justice League.

Of course, while he will be the main cause of conflict in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Steppenwolf is not the true big bad of the film. That honor goes to Darkseid, the Dark God of the damned planet of Apokolips, who sends Steppenwolf to Earth in the first place.

Darkseid was removed entirely from the theatrical version of Justice League, and fans are breathlessly waiting to see the character finally introduced in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ray Porter, who voices Darkseid, responded to the new image of Steppenwolf by comparing it favorably to the earlier design, and promising that the upcoming version of Justice League is going to be far superior to the theatrical version of the film.

Justice League features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

The film is the third part of the trilogy of DCEU movies helmed by Zack Snyder that began with Man of Steel and continued with Batman V Superman, dubbed the 'Snyderverse' by fans. Originally conceived as a trilogy, Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021 either as one complete movie or in the form of a miniseries. This comes directly from Zack Snyder's Vero account.