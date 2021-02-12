HBO Max has unleashed a crazy new teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League. The latest footage is sure to please DC fans with Darkseid, Desaad, and Granny Goodness all present. Darkseid was hinted at during the theatrical version of the movie, but it appears that Snyder intends to utilize the intergalactic villain quite a bit this time around. The teaser comes as Snyder and Warner Bros. prepare to release the full-length trailer this weekend in preparation for the big HBO Max debut next month.

The absence of Darkseid in the theatrical cut of Justice League is one of the many grippes that DC fans had with the movie. Zack Snyder had always intended on the villain having a larger part in the overall story arc, but Joss Whedon and the studio cut him out, along with a lot of other things, including much of Ray Fisher's Cyborg story. Darkseid is one of the strongest villains in DC history, so there are a lot of people who are quite excited to see him with Granny Goodness and Desaad.

The latest Snyder Cut teaser is brief, but it appears to show off Darkseid's home world, before showing the team get into some action. For now, it's unclear how much screen time Darkseid will have, but anything is an improvement over what fans originally saw in theaters back in 2017. Hopefully the full-length trailer, which drops on Valentine's Day (February 14th), will shed some more light on Darkseid and his involvement in the mammoth cut of the movie. For now, Snyder is playing coy and getting his fans excited about the release.

Darkseid is from the planet Apokolips, where he reigns as king after killing his brother and taking over on the Omega Force. Some have speculated that Zack Snyder's Justice League will go into the villain's origin story, which could help set up Ava Duvernay's upcoming New Gods movie, which will also feature Granny Goodness. Duvernay's movie will get more in depth with Apokolips and its heavenly rival, New Genesis. Regardless, of what is shown in Justice League, it is clear that Snyder had some pretty lofty goals for his original vision.

Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon took an axe to Zack Snyder's original vision of Justice League after he left the project. The studio had lost faith in the director after Superman v Superman didn't perform as well critically and financially as they had hoped. Now, DC fans are going to be able to see who made the better movie. Was it the studio with Whedon's help, or was it Snyder, who had been working for years on the project? Thankfully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see. While we wait for the full-length trailer, you can see the new teaser above, thanks to Zack Snyder's official Twitter account. Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut March 18th, exclusively on HBO Max.