The final teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League has dropped. The director has been teasing fans all week with the official full-length trailer, which will be released tomorrow. The footage, like the previous teasers, is brief, but it packs in a lot of action, and even shows off Batman's tank. Snyder is pretty excited to share his vision of the movie with fans after over 4 years of rumors and speculation. Not even the director ever thought that Warner Bros. would come back and offer him millions of dollars to finish the project.

The latest look at Zack Snyder's Justice League finds Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman springing into action to take on Steppenwolf, while Cyborg soars through some flames. However, the most peculiar shot is Batman standing on top of what appears to be a heavily weaponized tank, aka the Bat-Tank, which was first teased in The Dark Knight Returns. It's all just enough to get fans even more excited for tomorrow's release of the full-length trailer.

In previous Justice League teasers we've been treated to looks at Darkseid, Desaad, Granny Goodness, and even a new look at Jared Leto's controversial Joker. Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. have been doing an excellent job of promoting the project, which will obviously help out HBO Max when it premieres on March 18th. As for the rest of the promotional campaign, it's unclear what the director has planned, aside from the new trailer. It is assumed that there will be some cast interviews, but that has yet to be confirmed at this point, though Ray Fisher is adamant about helping to promote the Snyder Cut.

While Zack Snyder went through plenty of drama with Warner Bros. when he first exited Justice League, it seems that Ray Fisher is only getting started. The Cyborg actor was supposed to appear in The Flash movie, but has since been fired for declaring that he would never work on a Walter Hamada project ever again. The studio called his bluff and had him fired, though he still wants to play the character again in the future. As of this writing, it doesn't look like that will ever happen, but people said the very same thing about Warner Bros. releasing the Snyder Cut.

The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement is just over a month away from seeing the fruits of their labor. The fanbase has raised over $500,000 for suicide prevention in the past 4 years, while also bringing attention to other organizations. All of it has been positive, and it's all something that Zack Snyder is deeply thankful for. Hopefully his vision of Justice League will be what everybody has hoped that it would be. When it comes down to it, besting the 2017 theatrical version really shouldn't be too difficult. In anticipation for tomorrow's trailer release, you can check out the latest Justice League teaser above, thanks to Zack Snyder's official Twitter account.