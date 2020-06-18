Darkseid has arrived as the first teaser for Zack Snyder's Justice League is here. We learned last month that Warner Bros. is finally going to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut on HBO Max next year, with the director already hard at work putting his much-discussed cut together, which will be markedly different than what we saw in theaters back in 2017. Now, Snyder, as well as Aquaman star Jason Momoa, have shared the first teaser which reveals the first footage of the iconic DC villain.

The teaser sees Diana Prince exploring a cave, in which, she discovers an artistic depiction of Darkseid, who did not appear in the theatrical cut at all. The hero looks on in horror. We then cut to some epic footage that shows the big bad in the flesh, with an army gathering behind him, fire erupting up from the ground below. The whole thing plays out as Lex Luthor's "the bell has been rung" speech from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice runs in the background.

This little tease is just the beginning. DC FanDome, an online event that will preview a variety of upcoming DC projects, including the full slate of movies that are in the works, was recently announced for August. Zack Snyder in the caption provided with the video, teased that we will see more at that time.

"First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome."

Zack Snyder had previously shared an image of Darkseid from Justice League, who will be played by actor Ray Porter. The image was seemingly shared from this same sequence we see in the teaser. The director had also shared an image of the scene featuring Diana Prince some time ago, long before it seemed like the Snyder Cut was ever truly going to happen. But if it didn't feel real before, this footage makes it feel more tangible, and distinguishes it quite a bit from the theatrical cut, even with just a few seconds of footage.

Warner Bros. is said to be pouring $30 million, if not a lot more, into the movie. Zack Snyder originally left the project after putting together a very rough assembly cut that still needed a great deal of visual effects work, and likely even reshoots. Joss Whedon was then brought in to finish Justice League and the version we saw did not represent Snyder's vision. Snyder has said that we have only seen about a quarter of what he shot. His cut, in total, is said to clock in at around four hours.

Whether or not the full four hours will be released remains to be seen. It has been put forth that it could be released as a miniseries, which could help justify the runtime. Zack Snyder's Justice League does not yet have a release date set but is scheduled to debut sometime in 2021. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself from the HBO Max YouTube channel.