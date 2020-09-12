Composer Thomas Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, has teased his new theme for Zack Snyder's Justice League. The composer shared the music during today's glitchy part 2 of DC's FanDome event. Snyder confirmed that Junkie XL would be back to finish the score for the long-awaited cut of the movie back in July, also confirming that Hans Zimmer is back. Junkie XL was on track to score the original version of Justice League, but he was later replaced by Danny Elfman during the behind-the-scenes shakeup.

Junkie XL composed the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice score alongside Hans Zimmer, and they are collaborating yet again for Zack Snyder's Justice League. However, it's unclear how much Zimmer will have to do with it this time around, other than using elements of scores that were in previous DC movies like Batman v Superman. Snyder has been very enthusiastic about his version of Justice League finally seeing the light of day. It's something that many, including himself, thought would never happen.

As for Junkie XL, he previously stated that the score for Justice League was complete. When asked about a possible release of the score last year, the composer said, "Well, I definitely could, but I won't. The full score is still there. It's a really great score, and it's just there. It never goes away. We'll see what happens in the future, you know?" As Junkie XL says in the DC FanDome panel, he still has quite a bit of work to do before he gets to the finish line. Zack Snyder also has a lot more work to do.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Snyder has hinted that the entire cast will be adding new dialogue, though only Fisher has been officially confirmed at this time. Affleck and Momoa have said multiple times that they are more than happy to do whatever Zack Snyder needs to finish the job. Fisher's Cyborg reportedly has a larger role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was cut out during the reshoot process under the direction of Joss Whedon.

Zack Snyder released the first Justice League Snyder Cut trailer at the DC FanDome event a few weeks ago. Many fans were hoping that he was going to announce the release date, but he was not able to. It appears that there is still a lot more work to be done before anyone gets to see the finished product. As of this writing, the movie is set to debut on HBO Max at some point in 2021. Previous reports of a September 2021 release have been debunked. You can check out the new Justice League theme tease above, thanks to Zack Snyder Bible Twitter account.