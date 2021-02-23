After a very long wait, Zack Snyder's Justice League is going to arrive soon, and from what we know so far, there is a lot of it to unpack. The film is said to be more than four hours long, which has led to concerns that viewers would find it difficult to watch the whole thing in one go. Deborah Snyder, who was one of the producers for the movie, recommended during a recent interview that fans should watch the film in four parts, as the makers have intended.

"I'll give you a tip about viewing it. I know a lot of fans are going to want to watch it straight through. But it also has parts. And what HBO Max is able to do is there's going to be a timeline on the bottom, where you see the timeline of the thing, there's going to be little indentations because each part has a title. And it's kind of thematic."

The 2017 cut of Justice League was roughly two hours long. In previous interviews, Zack Snyder had confirmed that he had already shot a lot of additional footage for the movie before leaving the project back in 2017. Warner Bros. basically gave Snyder free rein to do what he wanted to finish Zack Snyder's Justice League according to his own personal vision, and that vision apparently extends to a four-hour runtime. According to Deborah Snyder, the manner in which the film has been processed for its debut on HBO Max is designed to make it easy to watch the whole thing in parts.

"I've sat them for hours a bunch of times, but I might want to watch just a couple of the parts at a time. I can just very easily, I mean, I know that the service usually lets it stop, and you can pick up where you left off. But sometimes if Zack and I are watching something, I fall asleep, he watches and I go, 'Where did I leave off?' I don't really know. If I want to go back and watch it, they've made it really easy for you. There's like a little indentation in the timeline that you can go to on each of the chapter headings. So I think that's really cool. Because we wanted to make sure that if you didn't want to sit through the whole thing, you could go and watch each. That's a lot to have to figure out, where you lost your place."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. This news comes from Spotify.