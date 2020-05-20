It is finally happening. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement has worked, with Warner Bros. set to debut Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max sometime next year. This will finally bring the director's vision for the movie to life, and it's something fans have been calling for going on two and a half years now. To go along with the announcement, some key art for the movie was revealed, which confirms the official title.

The black and white image sees The Flash, Superman, Cyborg, Wonder Woman, Batman and Aquaman gathered together. The title at the bottom is revealed to be Zack Snyder's Justice League. The studio is opting not to call it the "Snyder Cut." Rather, this title leans into the idea that this will represent Snyder's vision. Snyder then took to Twitter to share his excitement and confirm "this is real" by sharing a poster for his cut of the movie. It is simplistic, done in black and white with the Justice League symbol at its center. In a statement, Snyder had this to say.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality."

Rumors had been swirling regarding an official announcement in recent days, with various reports emerging and several teases on social media making it seem like the Snyder Cut was imminent. Zack Snyder hosted an online watch party for Man of Steel. Toward the end of the movie, he was joined by Henry Cavill, as well as some die-hard fans. At the very end of the event, Snyder showcased the art, confirming that his version of Justice League will indeed see the light of day.

Zack Snyder remains the credited director of the theatrical version of the movie, though it's been made painstakingly clear that it does not represent what he had in mind. Following a family tragedy, Snyder left the project, paving the way for Joss Whedon (The Avengers) to step in and oversee intense rewrites and reshoots. Ultimately, what was released was something of a Frankenstein's monster that didn't seem to please critics or fans and served as a commercial disappointment. In the years since, a passionate, vocal group of fans has emerged that has kept the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement going. That unending support is what convinced Warner Bros. to make this happen.

Much work still needs to be done to get the cut ready for release. This includes extensive visual effects work, possible voiceover work and perhaps even reshoots. A release strategy also hasn't been determined, as Zack Snyder's Justice League was originally going to be a four-hour superhero epic. Sothis could be cut as a miniseries, if that full version is indeed what ends up on HBO Max next year. We will be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. In the meantime, feel free to check out the official art from the HBO Max Twitter account.