We have a brand new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. This has been a long time coming. Snyder has been working on the fabled Snyder Cut for months now after years of fan demand led Warner Bros. to allow the filmmaker to realize his vision. Now, the super-sized superhero team-up movie will arrive on HBO Max next month. And this trailer offers our best look yet at the extended and wildly different version of the DC Comics adaptation.

To recap, Zack Snyder kicked off what we now know as the DCEU with 2013's Man of Steel. That was followed with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which led right into production on Justice League. Due in part to the mixed reception of BvS, the production was hectic. Following a family tragedy, Snyder departed the project. It was then handed to Joss Whedon, who oversaw extensive reshoots and rewrites. The 2017 theatrical cut did not represent Snyder's original vision. Soon after, fans began calling for the studio to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

It, eventually, worked. Now, we're going to see what Zack Snyder had in mind all along. That is going to entail nearly four hours worth of R-rated, DC goods. In this version, we will see a redesigned Steppenwolf, the return of Jared Leto's Joker, Henry Cavill's Superman in his black suit and yes, Darkseid. The villain had previously been teased but didn't ultimately make the cut in the 2017 version. Plus, Martian Manhunter will get some screen time. Those are just the things we know about. A lot can happen with a runtime that long.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) is determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) death will not be in vain. He joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and they set out to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching, devastating threat. This proves to be more challenging than Bruce anticipated, as each of the recruits has demons to face from their past to move beyond what has been holding them back, allowing them to finally come together and an unprecedented league of heroes. United, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller), the heroes might be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid.

This represents a huge, additional investment by the studio. Because of the initial reshoots, the budget ballooned to a reported $300 million. Yet the movie only earned $657 million globally. Far less than many other superhero movies, ones that cost far less to produce. It's said finishing the Snyder Cut cost an additional $70 million or so. All in, they could be near $400 million But the powers that be deemed it a worthy investment for the company's major streaming play. We'll know soon enough if that was a wise decision. Zack Snyder's Justice League arrives on March 18 on theHBO Max streaming app. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.