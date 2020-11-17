We have a new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. The filmmaker decided to release a new trailer for his upcoming extended version of the DC superhero flick in honor of the third anniversary of its original theatrical release. Though this will be, so we're told, quite unlike what hit theaters back in 2017, as Snyder is adding in a ton of new footage and turning it into a miniseries on HBO Max. Now, we have a new look at what is in store next year, this time in black and white.

The trailer was shared by Zack Snyder on both Vero and Twitter. Those who watched the original full-length trailer, which made its way online during DC FanDome over the summer, will recognize much of what is going on in the footage. Save for being presented in black and white, it is largely the same as what we saw several months ago. That trailer was pulled from YouTube over rights issues. But this one is back, with Hallelujah still serving as the soundtrack. There are only a few blink-and-you-might-miss-it new moments. Specifically, a tiny bit of new Superman and Cyborg footage. But it is, more or less, the same trailer, just presented in a new way.

Zack Snyder shared the video with the caption #UsUnited. This is in reference to the line Ben Affleck's Batman delivers at the end of the Snyder Cut trailer. Shortly after Justice League originally hit theaters, fans began campaigning to have Warner Bros. release what was dubbed "The Snyder Cut." Snyder ended up leaving the project before it was finished, with Joss Whedon taking over, handling significant rewrites and reshoots. As a result, what arrived in theaters did not represent Snyder's original vision. Ever since, many DC fans have been clamoring to see what was originally intended.

The studio is shelling out somewhere in the neighborhood of $70 million to make it happen. Some of the changes include the villain Darkseid, who was teased in Batman v Superman but didn't appear in Justice League. We are also going to see Martian Manhunter and even Jared Leto's Joker. Snyder ended up getting money to do about a week's worth of reshoots, with some of the original cast returning. Though the filmmaker says the reshoots will only amount to about five minutes of new footage.

There remains a bit of debate when it comes to what degree the Snyder Cut existed before Warner Bros. and HBO Max gave the project the green light. An assembly cut of the movie was shown to the studio at one point, but it was far from complete and needed millions of dollars worth of visual effects work. And, apparently, some additional photography. It was far from release-ready. But we will finally see what all of the fuss was about in 2021 on HBO Max. Be sure to check out the new Justice League trailer for yourself, which was originally shared on Zack Snyder's Twitter account.