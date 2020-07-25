Zack Snyder confirmed at Justice Con when the teaser trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League will arrive. The filmmaker revealed that the trailer will debut during the DC FanDome event, which is scheduled to take place next month. So fans won't have to wait long for a bigger look as the long-awaited movie.

[email protected] is going on this weekend, but so is Justice Con, which is a fan event dedicated to Justice League. Zack Snyder participated and was the subject of a spotlight panel. During the panel, a new clip featuring Superman in his black suit debuted. However, Snyder promised that more footage will be coming soon as well. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I will tell you guys, at Fandome there will be more footage so you can look forward to a bigger meal, if you will. You don't have to watch just the same three shots over and over again... That clip [the black suit Superman clip] is more for fans...it's the realization of an idea."

A teaser trailer was already revealed for Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is set to arrive on HBO Max sometime next year. The teaser featured our first look at Darkseid in the flesh. The DC villain was teased in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice but wasn't included in the theatrical version of Justice League. When pressed on whether or not the footage we will see at DC FanDome will be a teaser trailer, Snyder confirmed that to be the case, meaning it won't just be another clip.

"I would say for sure it's a teaser."

Zack Snyder directed both Batman v. Superman and Man of Steel. While he remains the credited director of Justice League, the version that was released in 2017 does not represent the filmmaker's original vision. Joss Whedon (The Avengers) was brought in to oversee significant reshoots and rewrites once Snyder departed the project. The result was a critical and commercial disappointment.

Following the release, fans began calling on Warner Bros. to release the so-called "Snyder Cut." This was not just a movement that kicked up for a few days on social media then quieted down. It was a relentless thing that took on a life of its own. Eventually, the studio took notice and gave Snyder a call, giving him the resources to finish what he started. The studio is said to be spending $30 million or more to make it happen.

For now, released plans remain a bit up in the air. We know Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max sometime in 2021. No firm release date has been set. It also hasn't been revealed if it will be split up into a miniseries, given the much longer runtime, or if it will be released all at once. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. DC FanDome is scheduled to take place on August 22. This news was previously reported by Comicbook.com.