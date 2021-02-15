Zack Snyder decided to gift DC fans everywhere yesterday with a new Snyder Cut trailer, fondly known as The Snyder Cut. Teasing the epic battle to come between the iconic superhero team and Darkseid's minions, fans have taken to social media to communicate their thoughts, feelings and, in many cases, overwhelming emotional response to Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Teared up watching that trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It looks like everything I’ve imagined it as and so much more.



I’m beyond happy for Zack that he’s finally being able to release HIS film. This is going to be something VERY special. pic.twitter.com/jR3rgLIlPq — Jacob Suggs (@jtimsuggs) February 14, 2021

Despite the director's mixed efforts bringing these beloved comic book characters to life, the reaction to the trailer has been a hugely positive one, with fans excited to see Snyder's improved version of 2017's Justice League.

Definitely watching #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague in March on HBO Max! This looks phenomenal! The visual effects are so impressive & this is the Justice League movie I have waited my whole entire life for! Darkseid & Joker look so epic! I so can’t wait to watch the 4 hour #SnyderCutpic.twitter.com/C2IFjaRgID — Josh ❤️ WandaVision #WandaVision #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) February 14, 2021

Many are hopeful that, after all the waiting, Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally be a worthy silver screen outing for the Justice League.

This looks like what Justice League was meant to be, finally we will get the Justice League we've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/d6aeH9NDbp — Niftyzauper (@NiftyZauper) February 14, 2021

A lot of the reactions to the new trailer are specifically aimed at the final few moments, in which Ben Affleck's Batman comes face-to-face with Jared Leto's Joker.

I can't breath. Batman and The Joker pic.twitter.com/87fCbrZE5D — Pauliyed (@Pauliyed_) February 14, 2021

Rather surprisingly, Leto's NEelKnGyeOG9hm||Clown Prince of Crime} utters a line that references a well-known meme, with fans finding it both a wonderful homage and a jarring, cringe-inducing misstep.

*Joker shows up*

“We live in a society”

Fanboys: pic.twitter.com/dYxrgcU3Sj — Myles Hoglund (@1984_myles) February 14, 2021

While some are optimistic that this comeback in The Snyder Cut will allow Leto to make amends for 2016's The Suicide Squad (the tattoos are gone, at least), others are now wondering whether the "society" line are an ominous sign of things to come.

jared leto: “i want my joker to be taken seriously”



zack snyder: … now say “we live in a society”. pic.twitter.com/k15YB2M4m3 — Ruby (@Girlthot9Ruby) February 15, 2021

The line has even provoked laughter from some, which is probably not what the dour, dark and gritty Zack Snyder was going for...

New Snyder cut trailer dropped. Ends with the joker saying "We live in a society" completely po-faced.



I don't think I've laughed that hard in a long time. — The Looking At My Tweets Will Cost $2.36 Terrier (@JackShawhan) February 15, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to follow a similar plot to what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017, but with a few substantial changes along the way. The official synopsis reads; "In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to see whether Snyder's vision has been worth all the campaigning and hype, or whether it's just another in a long line of DC-inspired disappointments. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. You can watch the trailer over at HBO Max.

This is what I’m talking about and what we’ve been waiting for. It looks so epic #SnyderCutpic.twitter.com/69a5nCPmpS — KJ The Great🤴🏾 (@Ilive4Purpose) February 14, 2021

You aren’t the joker. You sucked at playing the joker. You should never be allowed to play the role again. https://t.co/XNLleadDkR — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) February 15, 2021

I was thinking tonight about all of the Joker’s we’ve had over the years on the big and small screens, and I can honestly say that I love them all... but the one who scares the shit out of me the most is @JaredLeto’s Joker... 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ho7He9eDPi — Tim Yoko (@Allenfire) February 15, 2021

RT if you still haven’t recovered from hearing Jared Leto’s Joker say “Batman” in the new #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague trailer 🤯🙋‍♀️

pic.twitter.com/mPbJMF8XbA — Leah 👻 (@LeahEchelon) February 15, 2021

I JUST CANT 😭😭THIS IS SO MF GOOOD..

YES YES YEEESSS..

I ACTUALLY THINK I WATCHED THE JOKER PART OVER 10 TIMES😭😍🤘#SnyderCutpic.twitter.com/BX4bP3X2DX — DD✨ (@donya_mhdi) February 14, 2021

I think today's trailer shows why they didn't want Snyder to do this in 2017.



It's not a cul de sac, it's a point of no return. And they didn't want people to demand more of this. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague#SnyderCuthttps://t.co/YLeWmJ87wR — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) February 15, 2021