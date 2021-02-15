Zack Snyder decided to gift DC fans everywhere yesterday with a new Snyder Cut trailer, fondly known as The Snyder Cut. Teasing the epic battle to come between the iconic superhero team and Darkseid's minions, fans have taken to social media to communicate their thoughts, feelings and, in many cases, overwhelming emotional response to Zack Snyder's Justice League.
Despite the director's mixed efforts bringing these beloved comic book characters to life, the reaction to the trailer has been a hugely positive one, with fans excited to see Snyder's improved version of 2017's Justice League.
Many are hopeful that, after all the waiting, Zack Snyder's Justice League will finally be a worthy silver screen outing for the Justice League.
A lot of the reactions to the new trailer are specifically aimed at the final few moments, in which Ben Affleck's Batman comes face-to-face with Jared Leto's Joker.
Rather surprisingly, Leto's Clown Prince of Crime utters a line that references a well-known meme, with fans finding it both a wonderful homage and a jarring, cringe-inducing misstep.
While some are optimistic that this comeback in The Snyder Cut will allow Leto to make amends for 2016's The Suicide Squad (the tattoos are gone, at least), others are now wondering whether the "society" line are an ominous sign of things to come.
The line has even provoked laughter from some, which is probably not what the dour, dark and gritty Zack Snyder was going for...
Zack Snyder's Justice League is expected to follow a similar plot to what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017, but with a few substantial changes along the way. The official synopsis reads; "In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."
Zack Snyder's Justice League features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon.
Thankfully, we won't have to wait long to see whether Snyder's vision has been worth all the campaigning and hype, or whether it's just another in a long line of DC-inspired disappointments. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. You can watch the trailer over at HBO Max.