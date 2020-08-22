The day is finally here. Many thought that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League was a myth that would never see the light of day. The #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement was shunned by many who believed they were campaigning for something that simply did not exist, even though Snyder himself kept teasing that this was something that could be a reality. Thanks to the DC FanDome event, we have the first trailer for Snyder's cut of Justice League.

The theatrical cut of Justice League was not at all what the director had in mind when he first had the idea of bringing some of DC's biggest heroes together for one huge movie. Most of his footage wasn't even included in the movie when it opened in theaters, which means when the Snyder Cut arrives on HBO Max next year, it's going to be a completely new experience. The first trailer already proves that DC fans who were left unsatisfied the first time around are going to get a second chance to see the movie in a whole new light.

Zack Snyder has been teasing his Justice League trailer all week with a countdown to today. Each day represented a new shot from his original vision, from Wonder Woman to statues, and everything in between. It's clear that the director is just as excited, if not more, than the DC fans who campaigned for over two years to make this a reality. Snyder and his family were blown away by the support they received and the positivity that made up the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement.

As Zack Snyder's fan base grew louder, it became impossible for Warner Bros. to ignore them. So, late last year, they approached Snyder to see if he would like to go back and make his version of Justice League. He agreed and started to work on it in secret, though leaks started to make it out into the public. Every time there was a new leak, supporters got more excited, while detractors felt like it was fuel for their cause, claiming that it was never going to happen. Even days before the official announcement, negativity surrounded the leaks. Right before the announcement, it was evident to everybody that Snyder was going to deliver on his promise.

DC FanDome has provided Zack Snyder with a platform to showcase the very first footage from his version of Justice League, which is something fans will be celebrating. Social media blows up when Snyder shows off images, so one can assume that this footage is going to start a tsunami of reactions from all over the world. While San Diego Comic-Con wasn't what everybody thought it was going to be, DC has stepped up the virtual panel game in a major way. You can check out the first official trailer for Zack Snyder's long-awaited Justice League above.