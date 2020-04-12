Martian Manhunter actor Harry Lennix has revealed that he would love to come back for the Snyder Cut of Justice League reshoots. Additionally, Zack Snyder and his cut of the movie are trending on Twitter at the moment, thanks, in part, to Lennix's comments. There's also a ton of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut members out in full force hoping for an Easter Sunday resurrection. While the resurrection theories will more than likely prove to be false, DC fans will probably like the fact that Lennix is more than willing to return if and when the time comes.

Zack Snyder has revealed Martian Manhunter has been hiding out in the DCEU this whole time as General Swanwick. He also recently announced that there could be some reshoots including Batman, Superman, Lois Lane, and Martian Manhunter, which really started to get DC fans excited. Harry Lennix was asked about the Snyder Cut of Justice League in a new interview. "I would love to do that" when asked about possible reshoots. Lennix went on to say, "I hope that it will be seen. I really do."

Harry Lennix went on to reveal that General Swanwick's appearance was originally cut from Justice League before principal photography began. The scene was written out right before production started and the actor believes Zack Snyder would have circled back to include the scene at some point, which seems to be confirmed by the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut reshoot information that the director shared. Lennix also noted that he was unaware of Swanwick being Martian Manhunter until Snyder made the news public. Regardless, if these reshoots ever end up happening, Lennix is more than ready to contribute.

A scene with Martian Manhunter was shot, according to Zack Snyder. All he needed to tie it all together was an appearance from General Swanwick for the transformation process. As for whether or not we'll ever see this on any sort of screen remains to be a mystery. The Snyder Cut of Justice League has been talked about for over two years now and the director keeps teasing it, leading to excitement, along with more than a few fans feeling disappointed at the same time. It's been built up for so long now, will it live up to the hype if it ever gets released?

Justice League and Zack Snyder are trending on social media as DC fans beg Warner Bros. to release the Snyder Cut. However, it seems like there is still quite a bit of work in the reshoots department that will have to happen in order for that to ever happen. Let's hope Harry Lennix and the rest of the crew assemble one last time to give the fans what they have been asking for. For now, there's no release date in sight and no scheduling of reshoots either. You can check out the interview with Lennix over at Comic Book Central.

