Even though fans had been campaigning for the release of the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League for more than three years, few industry insiders believed it would ever happen. Last year, Warner Bros. stunned everyone by announcing the movie will indeed be releasing on HBO Max as a four-hour feature. But according to Zack Snyder's Justice League producer Deborah Snyder, the original plan had been to take the unfinished version of the project and dump it online.

"When they approached us we had to come up with an idea of what it was because originally [the studio was] like, 'You can just put the cut [out] just the way it is... Zack's like, 'No.' It's like a mish-mosh. The music we can't use. If I'm going to do this, I'm going to do it the right way, or it's not going to be the right way."

Snyder's statement confirms what fans had long suspected: That Warner's intention with releasing the Snyder Cut was not to honor the filmmaker's fully-realized vision like the studio claimed in a public statement, but simply to use the public's interest in the project to get more eyeballs directed towards HBO Max. Deborah Snyder went on to explain how they were finally able to convince the studio to commit fully to completing Zack Snyder's Justice League in a proper manner.

"But to figure out in secret, because we didn't know if it was going to be real. But just to figure out the costs of the visual effects, and we were doing this kind of on our own, so we could put together a presentation that we could go to the studio with and a big part of the presentation was the fans and what that represented to them. I wish it had taken them less time because then we wouldn't be so under the gun to get it done, it still took them months to kind of figure it out."

Judging from the online buzz generated by the movie, it seems Warner's monetary investment in completing Zack Snyder's Justice League, rumored to be to a tune of $70 million, has paid off. There are even rumors that if the first movie is deemed successful enough, Warner will allow Zack Snyder to complete the remaining two movies in his intended Justice League trilogy.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

When an alien invader comes to Earth in search of objects of immense power, it is up to Earth's mightiest heroes to come together to stand against him. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18.