Life, as it is, simply can't slow some things down. Case in point, we have another new image from the Snyder Cut of Justice League as the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement rages on more than two years after the movie first hit theaters. Director Zack Snyder has been very supportive of fans who wish to see his original vision for the DC Comics adaptation brought to life. Now, the filmmaker has shared a new image from behind the scenes which unites the five.

The five, in this case, are Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Batman (Ben Affleck). These were the heroes at the center of Justice League who were tasked with stopping Steppenwolf. The image sees the group of superheroes gathered together planning the final battle. Everyone is suited up, save for Fisher, who is wearing a motion capture suit, with the image not featuring completed visual effects. Zack Snyder shared the image over on social networking site Vero with the following simple caption.

"The 5"

This is just the latest in a long line of similar, small teases of what could have been from Zack Snyder. During production, Snyder suffered a family tragedy and left the production, paving the way for Joss Whedon (The Avengers) to step in and oversee massive rewrites and reshoots. The end result, the theatrical cut of Justice League, hit theaters in November 2017 and was something of a Frankenstein's monster, utilizing some of what Snyder did and some of what Whedon brought to the table. It proved to be unsatisfying for many and, ultimately, a commercial disappointment.

Aside from the family tragedy, Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder experienced disagreements following the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as the movie wound up being far more divisive than the studio expected. Understandably, they had some doubts about Snyder's vision for the DCEU moving forward, but the train had already left the station. Production on Justice League began very shortly after the release of BvS. It was difficult to fully turn the ship around. But we've seen what that ship might have looked like, when piecing all of these Snyder Cut teases together, and it would have been remarkably different from what we got.

Jason Momoa and others say they've seen the Snyder Cut, but there remains debate about how finished it truly is. Odds are, to deliver a releasable movie, reshoots and extensive VFX work would need to be done. Recently, Zack Snyder held a poster contest for fans and awarded a clapboard to the winner. Should those reshoots ever take place, the winner will be allowed to come on set and witness the action. There is some hope, albeit a tiny sliver of hope, that perhaps Warner Bros. will finish this version of the movie and release it on the HBO Max streaming service. Until that day comes, if it comes, we're left with images such as this one. Be sure to check out the new #ReleaseTheSnyderCut image from Zack Snyder's Vero for yourself.

Kinda sad to hear that the VFX isn't complete, but the way he said suggests that it is being worked on so bring on the SnyderCut.#ReleaseTheSnyderCutpic.twitter.com/fjT30EFXBO — BatPrince #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@shabatprince) March 23, 2020