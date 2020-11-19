While we know that the new cut of Justice League will provide fans with around 4 hours of superhero delight, it has remained unclear how much of that will be previously unseen footage...until now. Well, which chatting about the release of the new trailer, Snyder has revealed just how much of his director's cut is never-before-seen material.

"Don't also forget that it is probably a solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage in this movie, I would imagine. Something like that! It's going to be fun for everyone to experience for the first time."

Along with recent reshoots that reportedly add around 5 minutes of brand-new scenes, The Snyder Cut will feature approximately 150 minutes' worth of unseen footage. So, at least we know it will be worth the wait and far from a retread of what audiences saw in theaters back in 2017.

After one of the most passionate fan campaigns of all time, long-time supporters of director Zack Snyder are finally going to see his version of Justice League. Snyder's take is expected to follow a similar outline to director Joss Whedon's Justice League that played in theaters, which picks up following the death of Superman. Batman and Wonder Woman come together to recruit the Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg in order to form the superhero team the Justice League and protect the world from Darkseid and his army of Parademons, who seek the three Mother Boxes.

Over the last few months though, Snyder has revealed that The Snyder Cut will be making several substantial changes from what audiences saw in Whedon's Justice League. The movie is set to feature Joe Manganiello reprising the role of Deathstroke, the arrival of Ray Porter as the tyrannical cosmic overlord Darkseid, a lot more of Cyborg's tragic story, Harry Lennix revealing himself as Martian Manhunter, and even the return of Jared Leto as the Joker, who will have a new, "road-weary" look. The studio has put a lot of effort and capital in allowing Snyder to finally realise his vision, with reshoots reportedly costing somewhere in the region of $70 million.

The plan is to initially release the director's cut to HBO Max as a four-part miniseries, with each episode being an hour long. This will then be followed by a version that combines the episodes into a four-hour movie epic. The studio and director are planning to give us as many versions of The Snyder Cut as possible, with Snyder recently stating that he also plans to finish a monochrome version of the movie saying, "My ideal version of the movie is the black-and-white IMAX version of the movie. That to me is the most fan-centric, most pure, most Justice League experience."

The Snyder Cut features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon. The Snyder Cut is set to be released around early to mid-2021 on HBO Max. This comes to us courtesy of Vero.