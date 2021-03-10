Talking to Beyond The Trailer, Zack Snyder has proposed his personal opinions on how one can watch the seven-part Zack Snyder's Justice League in a systematic and organized manner. Since the film is 4-hours long, and people will be watching on their home-screens, it may be necessary for them to take short breaks for, as Snyder put it, snack refills and bathroom trips.

While revealing that there is a 20-minutes seventh chapter as well in the film, Zack Snyder suggested a few instances where the viewers can pause the stream and take breaks, which will also allow them to analyze the story they've watched. The film won't have an intermission, so of course, people will need breaks and it's better to do so when you don't have to pause in-between an important sequence. This is why the film is divided into seven chapters.

Actually, these chapters serve a dual purpose. While it will give viewers a sense of intermission, it will also bifurcate the film's important subplots and will create a multi-centric viewing experience, with the film focusing on different characters in each chapter. So, let's see how these chapters are divided and how Zack proposes to set your streaming experience for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Viewing Guide for Justice League

First Break

The film will begin with Chapter 1, Don't Count On It, Batman, which will be half-an-hour in length. The chapter will feature Batman trying to unite the league, going on a search for the superheroes. This will be followed by another 30-minute run for Chapter 2, titled The Age Of Heroes. After this, Snyder asks the viewer to stop for their first break.

The first two chapters will be an hour long, which will serve as the introduction to the larger narrative of the film. By the end of Chapter 2, people will become familiar with the film's plot and will be ready to dive deeper into the film's major subplots and action. So, Snyder suggests you take a break, use the loo or fill up on your snacks, because the next two chapters will feature on a more intriguing and enthralling storyline.

So, after the first two chapters, that's the time for a short break.

Theatrical Intermission

The film doesn't really have an intermission, but for limited IMAX screenings Zack has one planned for the Snyder Cut. As for people watching at home, there won't be any breaks. Zack has said that if people want, they should take another break at the end of Part IV, Change Machine.

Part III and Part IV cover a major part of the film's central plot. These chapters will cover an hour and twenty minutes of the total movie, including "my favorite part, Beloved Mother, Beloved Son", said Snyder in the interview. Zack suggests that people onsider the culmination of Part IV as the true Intermission to his film. It would be a perfect time to take a 15-minute or so break and then, get ready for the final rundown towards the end of the film.

Final Run

The final one hour and forty minutes of the film will cover the last three parts of Zack Snyder's Justice League. This will also include the final 10 minutes of end credits. You might feel the need to take a break after the sixth part, but, that would leave you with the final 20-minute epilogue, which you won't want to wait for. So it's better to just go down with the final run and eventually finish off with the 4-hour epic that we all have been waiting for these last three years.

Zack Snyder's Justice League's chapter division has been done wisely and strategically. It earlier seemed that the move to divide the 4-hour long film could've been HBO Max's strategy to cater the streamers' need to take breaks during a long-form content consumption. However, Zack's interview revealed that these titles and chapters have been intact since 2017 and were always a part of Zack's creative decisions concerning his cut of Justice League. The director also revealed that these chapters were named by himself, meaning they would mean something deeper in accordance with Snyder's vision for the DCEU, that is, the Snyderverse.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max starting March 18th in all territories the platform is available on, and will be made available for rent and digital purchase on global partner platforms.

The film, directed by Zack Snyder, and written by Chris Terrio, would feature and ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Harry Lennix, J.K. Simmons, Connie Nielsen, Amber Heard, Kiersey Clemons, Zhen Kai, Peter Guinness, Jesse Eisenberg, Joe Manganiello, Ciarán Hinds, Ray Porter, & Jared Leto.