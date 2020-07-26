Zack Snyder's Justice League will really be 100% the work of Zack Snyder, as the filmmaker has stated he won't be using any of the unused footage from Joss Whedon's reshoots whatsoever. After years of campaigning from DC fans to see the "Snyder Cut" of the controversial movie, Warner Bros. relented with an announcement that Snyder will be able to finish his version of the movie for HBO Max. Not only will this require millions of dollars worth of reshoots for new scenes, but we can also expect all of Whedon's added footage to go to the wayside as well.

On Saturday, Snyder spoke about the anticipated new cut of Justice League for a live-streamed Justice Con panel, and the filmmaker didn't hold back with revealing his intentions to scrap all of Whedon's footage. "I'd destroy the movie before I use a single frame that I didn't photograph," Snyder said, leaving very little room for doubt. "That is a f-ing hard fact. I'd blow the f-ing thing up."

This whole story began with Snyder stepping down suddenly during the production of Justice League to attend to a personal family tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought in to replace him and finish the rest of the movie, and putting it lightly, much of Snyder's original vision seems to have been lost in translation. Some of Whedon's tactics included trashing many scenes Snyder had already shot in addition to rewriting and shooting several more of his own scenes. When the movie was released in 2017, it was not met with the kindest reception from fans and critics alike, leaving many to wonder how much better things could have gone had Snyder remained on board to finish the movie.

For the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder will be restoring unused footage from the previous production. Already, we've gotten sneak peeks at some of this material, including the arrival of the supervillain Darkseid and a look at Henry Cavill's Superman wearing a black suit. New scenes will be shot as well for the project's HBO Max release with several of the original actors returning to help finish the cut. Along with Cavill, that includes Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Jason Momoa (Aquaman).

"You probably saw one-fourth of what I did," Snyder said of the theatrical cut of Justice League in an interview earlier this year with The Hollywood Reporter. Still, he seems to have always held out hope for his unused footage one day seeing the light of day in one way or another. "I always thought it was a thing that in 20 years, maybe somebody would do a documentary and I could lend them the footage, little snippets of a cut no one has ever seen," he explained.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will either be a four-hour movie or a six-part television miniseries. Either way, it will be much longer than the theatrical version. Whichever form it takes, you'll be able to watch the long-awaited Snyder Cut in 2021 when it makes its way to HBO Max. You can watch the Justice Con panel from [email protected] featuring Zack Snyder below, courtesy of Justice Con on YouTube.