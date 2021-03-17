Originally, 2017 was supposed to be the year that Zack Snyder unveiled his movie Justice League for the world to see. Instead, the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League was pushed back by more than three years, to finally debut on HBO Max in 2021. In an interview with Zack Snyder's Justice League producer Deborah Snyder, she explained how the grim world of the movie is closer than ever to the actual reality of the world these days.

"I think the world is in a much darker place. I think what's great about the film is you do have these villains that are, like, the future of the world is at stake like it never has been before. Yes, we had Zod, but I think this feels like we've upped the ante on things. I also think, to me, it's about community. Which is interesting, because the way the film's getting made is because of a community that rallied for it."

After the theatrical cut of Justice League was panned by critics and audiences, fans rallied around Snyder to get his version of the movie made. It took several years, but we are finally getting the unadulterated version of Justice League as envisioned purely by Zack Snyder, in a story about Earth's greatest heroes coming together to stop an alien invasion at the hands of the otherworldly interloper Steppenwolf, and his master Lord Darkseid. According to Deborah Snyder, the world needs this message of hope and unity today more than ever.

"I think a lot of these characters [in the film] were loners, and for them to come together and work together for the first time, I think that resonates so much with me, and I hope it will with the audiences. Especially now in a time where I think we all do need to come together. I mean, it's been such a tough year, on so many levels, that I think it's the right time for this film, as much as it is the right time for Superman, if that makes sense."

The reviews for the movie have been mixed so far, edging towards positive. It will be interesting to see whether general audiences will find the message of Zack Snyder's Justice League relevant and whether the film will be successful enough to warrant a return of the "SnyderVerse" to the DCEU, something that Snyder fans have already started campaigning for.

Zack Snyder's Justice League features a lead cast consisting of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. This news originated at ScreenRant.