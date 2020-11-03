A few days ago, filmmaker Zack Snyder's fans were in a panic when they noticed the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League had been removed from YouTube. Rumors flew fast and thick regarding the possible reason for the removal until THR's Aaron Couch stepped in with an explanatory Tweet.

"HBO Max has removed August's trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League over music rights issues, but it will likely go back up on YouTube once the issue is resolved."

For the soundtrack of the first official trailer of the "Snyder Cut", the filmmaker decided to go with Leonard Cohen's cover of Hallelujah. The haunting song plays throughout the trailer, showing glimpses of the new take on 2017's Justice League movie that Snyder has come up with, promising a more somber look at the world's greatest superhero team.

After Snyder had to abruptly leave his duties as director on the sets of Justice League in the middle of filming in 2017 following a personal tragedy, Joss Whedon was brought on to finish the film. The resulting movie was a bizarre mish-mash of Whedon and Snyder's clashing styles, featuring underdeveloped characters, non-consistent humor, and a rushed storyline.

Snyder fans were outraged over the fact that the filmmaker was not allowed to complete his magnum opus within the DCEU, and that the movie's tone had been changed so dramatically. For three years, fans demanded the release of the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League that would follow the filmmaker's distinctive vision.

Unexpectedly, this year Warner Bros. announced that the "Snyder Cut" not only existed but would be released on HBO Max next year as a four-hour special. While fans rejoiced, even more news arrived that Warner had given Snyder a $70 million additional budget to shoot extra scenes to complete Zack Snyder's Justice League. While many believed Warner's generosity was simply an attempt to garner subscribers for HBO Max, Comscore media analyst Paul Dergarabedian has a different theory regarding Warner's actions.

"There's an X-factor to consider. 'Do we want this person to work elsewhere or do we want keep them in-house?' If it doesn't make hard financial or objective financial sense on its face, then there are subjective motivations and factors at play. [Warner] want to be in the Zack Snyder business just like Warners wants to be in the Christopher Nolan business. It's a long-term strategy."

Despite the trailer being taken down temporarily, fans continue to rally behind Zack Snyder's Justice League, and the filmmaker continues to tease the upcoming epic by regularly sharing behind-the-scenes info from sets on his Vero account. Hopefully, the final product will be a vindication for both Snyder and his fans.

Justice League features Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.

