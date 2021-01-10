The Wonder Woman 1984 and Justice League Blu-ray release dates are reportedly coming soon. Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to premiere on HBO Max in March, while Wonder Woman 1984 is currently streaming and in theaters. An official release date for the Snyder Cut has yet to be announced, though we should know in the coming weeks. Snyder previously revealed that Warner Bros. was letting the Wonder Woman sequel have its promotional time before jumping into his long-awaited project.

According to sources, Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available on Blu-ray in March, while Wonder Woman 1984 will be available in April. No release dates were given for either title. While Wonder Woman 1984 is currently streaming on HBO Max, it will be removed starting January 24th. While it has not been confirmed, the sequel will likely come back to the streaming platform when the Blu-ray is released, which is allegedly in April, so DC fans should watch the movie soon if they have been planning to do so.

Wonder Woman 1984 was released in theaters and on HBO Max nearly a month ago. The hybrid release has a lot of people curious as to how successful it will be moving forward. Warner Bros. has announced their intention to release all of their 2021 movies in the same manner, though it has seen some resistance from filmmakers. The Wonder Woman sequel was able to make some money in theaters during its first weekend, but it has since been plagued by divisive reviews from critics and fans.

As for the infamous Snyder Cut, DC fans are more than likely just happy that it's happening at all. If you had taken a poll from this time last year, there's not a lot of people who would have thought that Warner Bros. was ready to throw millions of dollars at Snyder to go back and create his original vision for the movie. But, that's exactly what happened, along with some short reshoots with the original cast and some new faces, like Jared Leto's Joker. Snyder's cut of Justice League is over 4 hours in length and it will be spread out through four one-hour installments.

DC and Warner Bros. are currently ramping up their productions. The Flash, which was in development hell for years, is finally preparing to begin production. The story will open up the DC Multiverse, allowing for just about anything to happen within the storytelling. Michael Keaton is returning as Batman and will appear alongside Ben Affleck's version of the character on the big screen. With that being said, Zack Snyder is apparently finished with DC after the release of Justice League, though that could change at any time. The release of the Snyder Cut proves that anything is possible. The Digital Bits was the first to announce that Justice League and Wonder Woman 1984 are coming to Blu-ray soon.