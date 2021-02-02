Now that we know when our screens will be graced with Zack Snyder's Justice League, expect the hype train to start picking up speed. Director Zack Snyder himself is keeping things chugging along with a newly released image of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince AKA Wonder Woman from the upcoming alternate version of 2017's Justice League. Taken in what looks like an empty theater, the image shows Diana looking concerned, with the DC superhero no doubt worried about the arrival of the villainous overlord, Darkseid. Or perhaps she's just worried about the current plight of movie theaters as she stares down at so many empty seats, who knows.

Over the last few months, Snyder has revealed that The Snyder Cut will make several substantial changes to what audiences saw in theaters. The filmmaker has revealed that his cut will feature "a solid two-and-a-half hours of unseen footage," so expect more small glimpses to come over the next few weeks. The Snyder Cut is set to feature Joe Manganiello reprising the role of Deathstroke, the arrival of Ray Porter as the tyrannical cosmic overlord Darkseid, a lot more of Cyborg's tragic story, Harry Lennix revealing himself as Martian Manhunter, and even the return of Jared Leto as the Joker.

"A very small portion of the movie is the new stuff that I shot," Snyder revealed last year. "Like 80-something percent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects-wise, and that's not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don't have visual effects. That part's really exciting and I can't wait for everyone to experience this giant scale adventure the way I intended everyone to experience it."

While most of the movie was complete, Snyder did require additional photography, visual effects, sound mixing, and editing, with the studio putting a lot of effort and capital in allowing Snyder to finally realise his vision, with reshoots reportedly costing somewhere in the region of $70 million.

The Snyder Cut is expected to follow a similar plot to Justice League, with a newly released synopsis making clear some of the changes; "In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

The Snyder Cut features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Henry Cavill as Clark Kent / Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta, and J. K. Simmons as James Gordon. The Snyder Cut is now scheduled to be released to HBO Max on March 18, 2021. This comes to courtesy of Zack Snyder's official Twitter account.