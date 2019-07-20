Wonder Woman was going to decapitate Steppenwolf in Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League. That surely would have been a much better ending than what we saw in theaters. However, it was not to be as Snyder left the project and Joss Whedon took over the lengthy and costly reshoots, dropping a box office bomb in the process. Ever since, DC fans have been campaigning to have Warner Bros. release Snyder's original cut, which he claims really exists.

Throughout the last few years, Zack Snyder has been teasing his original vision of Justice League and he decided to drop a new nugget of information while San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing. As it turns out, Wonder Woman was going to be the one to take down the villainous Steppenwolf and she was going to decapitate him in the process. Snyder had this to say about the scene and threw some subtle shade at Justice League in the process.

"Not sure how they killed Steppenwolf in the theatrical version of JL... this was never finished all the way, but I use Gods to kill Gods."

There has been a lot of talk of decapitation this weekend. Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that they originally wanted Thanos to behead Captain America in the movie, but they later decided against it. Maybe it was this news that prompted Zack Snyder to share his original ending of Justice League, or maybe the director just felt like giving the Release the Snyder Cut group some news during Comic-Con since they've promoted the original cut so much down in San Diego.

Considering the new Justice League information that Zack Snyder dropped, it looks like his original cut was never finished all of the way. The director has confirmed there is a version of his movie out there in the Warner Bros. vaults, but it might be incomplete and without the decapitation scene. Either that, or Snyder came up with a new way to take down Steppenwolf and shot that instead. We may never get the full answer or even see the mythical cut of Justice League, but Snyder is going to keep teasing it.

Yesterday, a plane flew a banner over San Diego Comic-Con for two hours asking Warner Bros. to release the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. Fans campaigned to raise the money while promoting suicide prevention at the same time and Snyder must be pretty happy about what has gone on over the past few days at the annual event. DC Films decided to take this year off, but Justice League is being represented whether they like it or not. Maybe one day we'll all finally be able to see what Snyder originally had in mind, but as it stands, it isn't going to happen any time soon. You can see Snyder's Justice League ending idea below, thanks to the Release the Snyder Cut Twitter account.

