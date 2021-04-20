Now that Zack Snyder's Justice League has released, fans can finally see where Snyder saw the DCEU headed under him. The filmmaker had always planned on a five-arc saga that started with Man of Steel, and ended with a Justice League trilogy of films. During an interview for Justice Con, DCEU storyboard artist Jay Olivia confirmed that the saga would have ended with an in-universe reboot that would have allowed different actors to play new versions of the main superheroes.

"Yeah I mean I think that was the plan was that they would do like the four or five parters and then we would do a Flashpoint kind of reboot, where you can bring in a new cast afterwards."

Ever since the critically divided reactions to Batman v. Superman, there had been rumors that Warner Bros. was unhappy with the direction Snyder was taking the DCEU in and was looking for a way to reboot the whole thing and start afresh. According to Olivia, the initial plan seemed to have been to let Snyder have his five-movie saga, and then hit the reboot button on the DCEU by making use of the Flash's ability to reorder timelines and create alternate worlds.

Whatever the initial plans might have been, the DCEU is in a much more uncertain place today. No one seems to be sure what is canon and what is not. Upcoming movies in the franchise seem to have little connection to each other, and may even exist in separate universes. The studio has also confirmed that there will be no more installments of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

But that has not stopped fans from demanding that Warner allow the filmmaker to #RestoretheSnyderVerse. Some would say the fan campaign is going to be futile, but that is exactly how Zack Snyder's Justice League came into being in the first place. For his part, Snyder has stated that he is grateful for the support but does not know if it will ever yield results.

"It is a concept [of the #RestoretheSnyderVerse campaign] that I think shows reverence for the work. In that way, whatever it results in I have no idea. Most likely nothing. ... The reverence for the work is something I would never dismiss or in any way say I don't respect. Of course, I would give my entire effort to support. ... If someone says to me no matter who that person is if they say to me 'I really loved that thing I wish you would make another one' I'm personally not a person who says 'forget it' because I think that is rude."

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is currently available on HBO Max.