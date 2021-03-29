Now that Zack Snyder's Justice League has been released to mostly positive reviews, fans are demanding Warner Bros. allow Snyder to complete his vision for a Justice League trilogy of films, as had been his plan from the start. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed how the character of Superman would have fared in the next two installments of Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"The thing that's cool, that I've talked about quite a bit, is that in the two movies that were to follow this movie, you basically have the fall of Earth, and Superman is the main villain of that movie. After the timeline is rung back and Batman... after Batman's sacrifice, Superman becomes the de facto head of the Justice League. And then he becomes the main hero of the final film. So you literally, in two films, he has to go from really like the destroyer of worlds to the savior of everyone."

In Batman v. Superman, the Man of Steel gave up his life in order to kill Doomsday. Zack Snyder's Justice League saw the heroes unite to resurrect Superman, believing he alone would be able to stand up to the alien forces of Steppenwolf and Darkseid.

The movie ends with Darkseid personally arriving on Earth to lay waste to the planet. Based on Snyder's remarks, this is achieved by using a brainwashed Superman to become Earth's new dictator, until Batman uses a time-traveling Flash to go back into the past to stop Superman from ever succumbing to Darkseid's control. According to Snyder, this redemptive arc of the Man of Steel turning evil before becoming Earth's greatest champion would have been the biggest character growth for any Justice League member.

"In a lot of ways, Superman has the biggest arc of anyone in the whole thing. And we did that on purpose because -- maybe it was overcompensation for the notion that Superman normally doesn't change very much, and in a lot of the Superman (comic book) runs, his morality is the rock that everyone breaks off against. And we were like, 'Let's just really stretch Superman as far as we can.' Because we think, well, frankly, we have such a great Superman. Henry can do it. So why not?"

In the past, Zack Snyder has mentioned that he wanted to end his Justice League trilogy with the son of Superman and Lois Lane becoming the new Batman. It remains to be seen whether the new online campaign to allow Snyder to complete his trilogy will actually succeed, and give us the huge character arc for Henry Cavill's Superman that fans want to see.

Zack Snyder's Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is currently available on HBO Max. CinemaBlend brought us this story first.