Danny Elfman has confirmed that he has brought back his iconic Batman theme for Justice League. The world practically stopped for a minute when it was announced that Danny Elfman would be taking over for Junkie XL to compose the score for Justice League and rightfully so. Elfman is responsible for some of the most recognizable theatrical and television scores of the last 30 years. In fact, Elfman's Batman score is probably only rivaled by John Williams' score for Superman in terms of the most memorable comic book movie score in history, so the idea of that piece of music returning 28 years later is pretty exciting.

In an interview with Reporte Indigo, Danny Elfman was asked if the iconic Batman theme would show up in Justice League, to which the composer replied, "You will hear Batman's theme for Batman... Batman has only had one theme." This isn't the first time that an iconic score has been resurrected by Warner Bros. as John Williams' score for Superman made a brief cameo in Superman Returns. Danny Elfman is also rumored to be using the John Williams score in Justice League as well.

Hans Zimmer had previously worked on the last batch of Batman movies, from Batman v Superman to Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Danny Elfman was asked what he thought of Zimmer's work. While complimenting Zimmer's scores, Elfman noted that Hans never really made a definitive theme for Batman like the one that he, himself composed for Tim Burton's Batman. Elfman explains.

"Hans has done something wonderful, driven with rhythm and so on, but there has only been one theme and it is the Batman theme... Yes, I used the theme that Hans composed for Wonder Woman, the one that he wrote originally and used a bit - maybe - from John Williams to Superman, just maybe, we'll have to see it."

Hans Zimmer's Batman scores were usually more atmospheric and not as bold and pronounced as Danny Elfman's score for Tim Burton's version of the Caped Crusader back in 1989.

Danny Elfman seems to and rightfully so, have a chip on his shoulder about his Batman theme. The composer will be using some of Hans Zimmer's work as well as John Williams' to embrace the iconic themes for each character. Wonder Woman will keep her theme from Zimmer and Superman will retain his, but they will all be filtered through the ears of Danny Elfman, which is also pretty exciting to think about how the scores will sound after Elfman is finished with them.

Justice League is all set to hit theaters on November 17th, so the wait is almost over. We'll finally be able to see Warner Bros. giant project on the big screen with some classic superhero themes courtesy of Danny Elfman, John Williams, and Hans Zimmer. Check out more about what Danny Elfman had to say about his composition work and Justice League via Reporte Indigo.