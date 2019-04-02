We want to be very clear up top that this is not some late April Fool's prank coming from our end, nor does that seem to be on anyone's agenda with this one. We do, indeed, appear to have a genuine picture of Henry Cavill, in his Superman suit during the Justice League reshoots, with his now famous mustache intact. While many may view the Snyder Cut as the holy grail for this movie, a great many others would argue this is as good (or bad) as it gets.

For those who may need a refresher, here's why this matters. Zack Snyder departed Justice League before it was finished. Warner Bros. then brought in Joss Whedon (The Avengers) to finish things up. Ultimately, the studio wanted to move away from Snyder's vision, which resulted in very extensive reshoots, which were handled by Whedon. One small problem, which became a big, hilarious problem, is that Henry Cavill was shooting Mission: Impossible - Fallout for Paramount and his character was sporting a glorious mustache. So, when Cavill reported for Superman duty, he was doing so with said mustache.

Warner Bros. couldn't negotiate successfully with Paramount to allow Henry Cavill to shave the mustache. They even offered to put a mustache back on Cavill with CGI for them. Instead, the actor did his Superman thing with the mustache and all, leaving it up to the folks in the digital effects department to remove his facial hair in post-production. This was very noticeable in the actual movie and was roasted by fans and critics alike.

Related: Aquaman Swims Past Justice League at the Worldwide Box Office

For highly understandable reasons, the studio never wanted anyone to see a picture of Superman with the mustache. And yet, here we have it. As suspected, it looks pretty amazing for the best/worst of reasons. The man grows an impressive stache, but putting it on the Man of Steel, in context, knowing that Warner Bros. had to pay millions of dollars to have it removed later, is truly something. We should caution there is a chance this image isn't legitimate. That said, it looks quite real and the image is on a screen in a sound mixing studio. It's not just a lone image with no context that could have been far more easily photoshopped. That's not to say this one couldn't have been, but it would have taken more effort to make it seem legit.

While many DC fans wait for Zack Snyder's cut of the movie to make its way online someday (which will probably never happen), we have this to soak in. This movie, for better or for worse, is going to go down in history and this mustache is the perfect metaphor for the whole thing. Be sure to check out some photos of the facial hair below. One particular tweet has the photo with the mustache, with an image from that same scene in Justice League without the mustache, for the sake of comparison. This news was first reported by Reel Anarchy.

Someone leaked an image of Henry Cavill with a mustache during the JL re-shoots pic.twitter.com/Juyf38wSa7 — Andrew (@Rasenyan) April 2, 2019