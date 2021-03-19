Superman and Lois' son would have become the new Batman at the end of Justice League 3, Zack Snyder has revealed. Now that The Snyder Cut has finally been released, with DC fans believing it to be either the greatest thing to ever happen to cinema or just another disappointing slog, the divisive filmmaker has begun to reveal details of his planned Justice League franchise.

"It was going to be Lois and Superman's son. He doesn't have any powers, and then he was going to end up being the new Batman. Twenty years later, on the anniversary of [Batman's] death, they take young Bruce Kent down to the Batcave and they say, 'Your Uncle Bruce would've been proud if you did this.' Anyway. Something like that."

It turns out that Snyder had big plans for Clark Kent and Lois Lane's offspring in his Justice League sequels, with the character, who would have been named Bruce Kent (because of course he would), taking up the mantle of The Dark Knight following the demise of Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne. The scene that Snyder describes would have taken place in a flash-forward, with Clark and Lois' son, who has inherited none of his father's powers, stepping into the cape and cowl in a scene that invokes memories of the ending of Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises.

This is not the first time that Snyder has discussed Lois Lane having a child, with the director revealing that the intention was for Bruce Wayne and Lois to fall in love and have a child of their own. It's unclear whether these newly revealed details would have replaced that, or whether it all would have tied in together, but it would certainly make sense then why the child had no powers and why Clark and Lois would have suggested he become the new Batman.

It's likely though that this idea replaced the previous love-triangle type plotting, which is reportedly something that Warner Bros. was not keen on. Notably, Lois is shown to possibly be pregnant in The Snyder Cut, with a scene showing a pregnancy test on her nightstand. Her pregnancy is another storyline that Warner Bros. reportedly wanted to cut from Snyder's movie before he left the project originally back in 2017. "That was always my hope, but they made me not do it, originally. But I got it in," Snyder said.

While giving the likes of Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent children is nothing new, and has happened in the comics, Snyder's approach sounds very different, with the sons of Batman and Superman usually taking up the mantles of their respective fathers. This idea would have gone in a slightly different direction and, much like a lot of Snyder's ideas, would have been praised by some and utterly despised by others.

Snyder's plans for Justice League sequels are likely destined to remain unseen on screen, with the director having said in the past that the studio have no intentions of continuing the DC cinematic universe as he saw it. So, Snyder fans will instead have to be content with the fact that Zack Snyder's Justice League now exists and is available now on HBO Max. This comes to us from Vanity Fair.