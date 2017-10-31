Over the past few weeks, AT&T has been debuting exclusive previews for Justice League, which focus on each DC superhero that makes up this iconic team. This series presumably comes to a close with a new video that showcases Ben Affleck's Batman, following videos for Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). While it's possible there could be a Superman video, it seems unlikely, since Henry Cavill wasn't featured in the first video with all of the previously-mentioned cast members together, talking about the team dynamic of Justice League.

This new video is part of a series called All In With AT&T, which begins with a scene where Cyborg, a.k.a. Victor Stone, a Gotham native himself, has a moment with Batman, stating that he heard about the Batman, but didn't think he was real, to which Batman replies, "I'm real when it's useful." Along with other bits of previously-released footage, the video features a brief interview segment with Gal Gadot, who reveals that, in this movie, Batman, for the first time, "realizes that he can't do this by himself." There is also a new scene with Batman out of costume as Bruce Wayne with his trusted butler Alfred Pennyworth, who says he misses the days where their biggest concerns were, "exploding, wind-up penguins," a nod to the iconic villain The Penguin.

Ben Affleck also states that this movie showcases, "the evolution of a new Batman, who has moved on from lone vigilante to recruiter and leader," as he brings this team of superheroes together to face a threat bigger than any of them have had to face themselves. That threat is Steppenwolf, voiced by Ciaran Hinds, who we got to hear speak for the first time in a TV spot that was released a few days ago. Steppenwolf has been tasked by the nefarious Darkseid to collect all of the Mother Boxes, and it has been confirmed that one of those Mother Boxes is in fact Cyborg, who is said to be at the heart of this story.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. Justice League was directed by Zack Snyder from a screenplay by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon, story by Terrio & Snyder. Based on characters from DC Entertainment; Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns produced the film, with Jim Rowe, Wesley Coller, Curtis Kanemoto, Chris Terrio and Ben Affleck serving as executive producers.

Opening beginning on November 17 in 3D and 2D in select theaters and IMAX, Justice League will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. Warner Bros. has also debuted a brand new Batman motion poster, which you can check out below this AT&T preview. We have also assembled all of the other sneak peeks, including the Cyborg video that revealed a cameo from Superman: The Movie, The Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and the first sneak peek which delved into the team dynamic, from AT&T YouTube.