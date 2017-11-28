For those of you who haven't seen Justice League yet, there will be SPOILERS below for that movie, and the future of the DCEU as a whole. There will particularly be spoilers for one of the post-credit scenes, which apparently could have a big impact on DC's movie universe as it now stands. While Justice League didn't post the massive second-weekend drop that both Batman v Superman and Justice League did, it still had the worst box office debut in DCEU history, earning $93.8 million, which, to put in some perspective, is less than the debuts of 11 of the 17 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It seems that the DCEU could be in store for big changes, which could lead to the Legion of Doom coming together on the big screen. This is your last chance to avoid spoilers, so read on at your own risk.

While the first post-credit scene teased an iconic race around the country between The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Superman (Henry Cavill), the second hinted that the Legion of Doom could be just around the corner. This scene in question featured our first official look at Slade Wilson himself, a.k.a. Deathstroke, played by Joe Manganiello, who was seen boarding a yacht, meeting none other than Lex Luthor, who found some way to escape from Arkham Asylum. The scene ends with Lex telling Slade that they should form a "league of their own," referring to the Legion of Doom. According to a new report, Warner Bros. has taken note in the interest surrounding this scene, and are now trying to use that "as the connective tissue" for the next few DCEU projects, including next year's Aquaman. Here's what this unidentified source had to say below.

"Legion of Doom is happening. Not an LOD movie, but building towards the team. Watch Manganiello. He has pretty much been blatant. They're working on something cool for SDCC (San Diego Comic Con) 18, related to LOD. They want to continue planting seeds and building momentum for the team. Things will be generally quiet on the DC front until Aquaman hype begins, but I can tell you that there will be another LOD tag at end of that."

Interestingly enough, Joe Manganiello himself seemingly started this Legion of Doom hype train by posting a photo of himself, during a taping of Critical Role in October, wearing a Legion of Doom t-shirt that used the same font as Justice League. The actor is still on board, taking to Instagram to post the first official Deathstroke photo from that Justice League post-credit scene, while Deathstroke co-creator Marv Wolfman offered high praise for how Joe Manganiello looked as this iconic villain, who he created alongside George Perez back in 1980. Still, using Deathstroke as one of the catalysts to start the Legion of Doom is interesting since he wasn't part of this team in the first place.

The Legion of Doom was first created for the 1978 animated series Challenge of the Super Friends for Hanna-Barbera, which was based on the Justice League comics, and was ultimately brought into the DC Comics as well. The original team did include Lex Luthor, and also the Black Manta character, who will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Aquaman. If this report from El Fanboy is true, then it's possible that Warner Bros. could be planning for a post-credit scene that involves Lex Luthor and/or Deathstroke recruiting Black Manta for their team, but the biggest theory from this report claims that this Legion of Doom will effectively replace the studio's plans for the iconic villain Darkseid. Still, that has not been confirmed, but if the Legion of Doom is coming, it could include other characters like Bizarro, Brainiac, Captain Cold, Cheetah, Giganta, Gorilla Grodd, Riddler, Scarecrow, Sinestro and Toyman.