Earlier this year, fans finally got to watch the full, unabridged version of Zack Snyder's Justice League, just the way the filmmaker had intended... sort of. As Snyder explained post his film's release, Warner Bros. had him remove the appearance of Green Lanterns Kilowog and John Stewart from their scene at the end opposite Bruce Wayne. Snyder also revealed that Wayne T. Carr had been cast in the role of John Stewart. In a recent interview, Carr revealed that even when he was filming, Snyder had told him it was going to be tricky to get Warner to let him be in the final cut of the movie.

"[Zack] said, 'We're going to shoot it, we'll see what the studio says. This is kind of crazy because we shot it in what I'm going to call 'Driveway Studios.' He called me after he showed it to everyone, I think it was the second time because they had watched it in parts. He was like, 'They're not letting me do this thing.'"

The fact that a Green Lantern was supposed to be a part of the "Snyder Cut" had long been teased. There were even rumors that Ryan Reynolds was going to reprise his role as Hal Jordan from his Green Lantern movie for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

As it turns out, Snyder's plans did not gel with Warners', since the studio is currently developing aGreen Lantern miniseries. Thus, Snyder was told to take the scene featuring John Stewart out of his movie. Instead, the filmmaker opted to replace Stewart and Kilowog with the Martian Manhunter. According to Wayne T. Carr, even though he never got to be a part of the film, fans have been very supportive of his casting as the DCEU's Green Lantern.

"When I saw the full vision, I went through the journey like everybody went through the journey. Towards the end I realized, 'Ugh. I'm not a part of this. Darn. The thing that kind of just warmed my heart was once all of the concept art and stuff started to drop, it's been nothing but love from the fans, man. Like, I wasn't even in the movie, and I'm just getting positive feedback from people and support. It's super crazy. It's absolutely crazy, but I love it."

Considering the goodwill Carr has generated without even making an appearance in the movie, perhaps Warner could cast the actor as Stewart in the Green Lantern series. Or perhaps we will one day get to see parts two and three of Snyder's planned Justice League trilogy, with Carr finally suiting up as the emerald warrior.

